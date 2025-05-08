AMR lifeguards return to Glenn Otto Park on Memorial Day Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

American Medical Response lifeguards are returning to one of the most popular swimming spots in East Multnomah County later this month.

The AMR River Safety Program provides two lifeguards at the Sandy River (Glenn Otto Park beach area) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. They will be stationed at the park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, from Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, to Labor Day, Sept. 1.

That means there will be extra protection for folks throughout the warm summer months.

AMR staff the park with a minimum of two lifeguards per shift, and often adds a third or fourth when the temperatures/crowds spike.

The lifeguard program first began at Glenn Otto Park in 1999. To commemorate the life-saving partnership, the city commissioned a pair of bronze sculptures featuring life guards at erected it at the entrance to the beach.

Despite the AMR lifeguards, the Sandy River can be dangerous for swimmers of all abilities. The currents are strong and the river is icy cold, swift and unpredictable. Water levels and currents fluctuate daily, and debris is a problem both above and below the surface.

There are flotation devices available for free at Glenn Otto Park and several other access points to the river. Wearing a life jacket that fits properly is the best way to prevent drowning. Glenn Otto has about 75 life jackets available, in all sizes from infant to adult.

AMR water safety tips

Know the hazards before you jump in (especially beneath the Sandy River Bridge)

Do not use intoxicants when swimming

Never swim alone

Never leave children unsupervised

Use life jackets (water wings are not suitable)

If someone is struggling, throw an object to assist them before jumping in

Assign an adult to supervise children around water

Metro Regional Government has more water safety tips.