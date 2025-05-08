Barlow girls golf, pair of Sandy golfers, earn spots at Regional Tournament Published 2:56 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Bruins, Pioneers and Gophers golfers put together strong performances at the Mt. Hood Conference District Tournament, with several claiming spots in the upcoming Regional and State Championships.

Clackamas auto-qualified for the state championships as a team by scoring the most points on the season (64 points). The Cavaliers also won at districts. Two individual golfers from Nelson, Allie Lackershire and Leilani Hannah, both auto-qualified for state.

That will be Monday-Tuesday, May 19-20, at Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell.

Nelson, Central Catholic and Barlow all earned spots at the Regional Tournament, with a chance to punch their tickets to state. The individual regional qualifiers were Olivia Satterthwaite, David Douglas; Charlie Bloomer, Sandy; Keegan Deters, Sandy; and Heidi Chang, David Douglas.

Regionals is Monday, May 12, at the Sone Creek Golf Club. The Mt. Hood squads will be facing teams from the Three Rivers Conference as well.

Here are how the local girls golfers finished in the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference Standings