Current Clackamas County commissioner subpoenaed in Melissa Fireside case Published 1:19 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

As the criminal case against resigned Clackamas County Commissioner Melissa Fireside progresses, her attorney has subpoenaed Fireside’s former colleague on the commission.

Clackamas County Commissioner Ben West was ordered to either provide “all public communication of text records, call records, email records, audio recordings, written notes, photos, screenshots, videos, personal and private social media posts and messages, and/or reports relating to defendant, Melissa Fireside” between Sept. 16, 2024 and the present to Kim Taylor with Virtus Group Investigations by May 12, or appear in Clackamas County Circuit Court on May 27. Fireside’s crimes were alleged to have taken place between Sept. 17 and Sept. 26.

So far, West is the only commissioner to be subpoenaed.

Fireside’s indictment included eight charges such as first-degree aggravated theft, computer crime, first-degree theft, identity theft and first-degree forgery. She resigned from the commission in March two days after she was indicted. She is a Lake Oswego resident and won a close election over incumbent Mark Shull last November.

West consistently criticized Fireside online and in board meetings after word got out that she was being investigated and later indicted on charges related to the alleged swindling of an elderly man. He also alleged on the podcast Crosstabs that Fireside’s criminal history may go beyond what was included in her indictment. On the social media platform X, West cited “sources” in updating his followers with information about the case and has called Fireside a “fraud” and “hypocrite” who “virtue signals about social justice & the vulnerable.”

When asked for comment, West said that the Clackamas County legal counsel will respond to the subpoena.

Word about the Lake Oswego Police Department’s investigation into Fireside’s alleged crimes did not get out until after the election. The search warrant of her home was executed one week before the election.

The commission is working to replace Fireside and has selected Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis, former Damascus Mayor Diana Helm, former Lake Oswego city councilors Jeff Gudman and Jackie Manz, and Metro Councilor Christine Lewis as finalists who will be interviewed in May.