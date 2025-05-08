Sandy baseball trio of pitchers stymie Gresham in shutout win Published 9:48 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The highlight moment, that even left the umpire shaking his head in disbelief, came in the second inning for Sandy baseball.

Senior pitcher Brayden Sievertsen was in control atop the mound during a road game against Gresham. After the mild frustration of giving up a walk, he rebounded with a showstopper double play.

Gresham junior Harper Brayson barreled a pitch with a powerful line drive up the gut. But as Sievertsen ducked away, he stuck out his mitt behind him, securing a catch that had fans of both teams oohing and aahing in the stands. He then took a moment to collect himself before slinging the ball to first base for the second out.

“That was one of the top-10 catches of all time,” said the umpire between innings.

While that highlight reel play stole the limelight, it was all three Pioneers pitchers methodical approach on the mound that led to a 12-0 shutout win over the Gophers Thursday evening, May 8. The Sandy triumvirate of aces — Sievertsen, junior Carter Boyes, and junior Cal Green — combined for five strike outs and only gave up three hits.

This was the second win for the Pioneers against Gresham, after they also won 6-1 Tuesday evening, May 6.

For No. 10 Sandy (16-4, 10-2 League), senior Max Green had a home run, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs; Boyes had a double and 2 RBIs; Cal Green had a double, RBI and a run; senior Jonathin Silvis had a double and 2 runs; senior Cooper Hibbs had a RBI and 2 runs; and both Sievertsen and senior Kobe Sparks had a RBI and run.