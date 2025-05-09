Sandy Lutheran Church’s before/after school program to host open house Published 5:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The Immanuel Enrichment Center, which offers before/after school care and summer school-age childcare, will host an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, so families can see the space and meet staff members before potentially enrolling.

The center is located downstairs at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 39901 Pleasant St. (across from the Sandy Police Department).

According to the center’s website, “our dedicated team comprises experienced educators and parents who are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment for your child. We’re not just here to watch over your child; we’re here to support their growth, development, and education.”

For more information, call 503-504-1625, or visit immanuelsandy.com/after-school-enrichment-program.