Meet the candidates on the May 20 ballot for Oregon Trail School board Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

In the May 20 election, four Oregon Trail School District board of directors positions are up for consideration.

At the moment, those positions are served as follows:

Zone 1, North Sandy director: Marjan Salveter

Zone 3, Welches director: Paula Siverly

Zone 5, Cottrell/Bull Run director: Robert Lee

Zone 7, at-large director: Randy Carmony (current chairman)

On the ballot, running to retain their seats are Chairman Randy Carmony and Directors Robert Lee and Paula Siverly.

“I wish to keep the OTSD Board stable as we move forward with unsure federal government support,” Carmony said of why he’s seeking re-election. “It took me a few years of serving on the board to gain an understanding of how the district, and school districts, function. With several new board members, I wanted to ensure we had a solid base to continue moving the district forward.”

Carmony has served on the board since 2006, and is a lifelong OTSD resident (with the exception of the four years following his graduation from Sandy High. His parents, he himself, and his children all attended what is now the OTSD over the years.

“My grandkids currently attending school in the district are the fourth generation to do so,” he added.

If re-elected, his top priority is “to retain and build on our new program offerings and keep improving graduation rates and student learning.”

“I would like to keep moving forward with improved student learning and graduation rates,” he explained. “(I want to) ensure the district keeps, and increases, CTE and other options that provide education that can lead directly into a career, as I was able to back in 1982. And finally, (I want) to ensure we have a stable financial plan to minimize disruptions to staff and student learning while providing reasonable class sizes and stable program offerings. It has been an honor to serve the OTSD and to have been able to see generations of families and students graduate and become young adults entering the next stage of their lives.”

Director Paula Siverly

Siverly was appointed to the board in December 2023 after former Director Kurt McKnight retired from the position.

She has resided in the district for 25 years, during which her son attended Welches Schools then graduated from Sandy High in 2022.

“I believe in investing in our community, including our students and educators, and fostering collaboration between schools, families, and businesses,” Siverly said of her reason for running.

“I am passionate about education — whether in academics, career pathways, or life skills,” she added.

If elected, Siverly plans “to continue serving our community while advocating for our schools so that teachers can continue to provide high quality education to our students.”

“My top priority is being a voice for students, families, and taxpayers,” she added.

Chastain, Gaul, Persons

Running for Salveter’s position — as she is not seeking re-election — are Gregg Chastain, Loretta Gaul and Thomas Persons.

All were reached out to for comment before publication of this article; only Chastain responded.

“Since moving to Sandy almost 20 years ago, I have consistently sought ways to be invested in our community through the schools,” Chastain said of his inspiration to run for school board. “I am thankful for the education my children received and the many teachers and administrators who invested in them. I believe education to be vitally important to a healthy democracy, and as a lifelong learner I want to continue supporting our district as they seek to create a learning environment where students can grow academically and socially.”

Chastain is the pastor at the Community Church of Sandy, and he has previously served on the Oregon Trail Academy board, the OTSD budget committee, the curriculum overview committees, the OTSD Superintendent’s Leadership Council, and the school site councils for Kelso Elementary School and Boring Middle School.

“I also spent many years driving a school bus part time for field trips and sports activities,” he added. “In light of these things I have a good sense of our district’s successes and challenges. Both of my children attended OTSD schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, including Kelso Elementary, Boring Middle School, Oregon Trail Academy and Sandy High School. My youngest graduated from Sandy High in 2024.”

If elected, Chastain said his priorities are to “continue growing in my understanding of Oregon public education and its financing, while working to ensure that every stakeholder within the school district has a voice, that the district is stewarding its resources responsibly, and that our community is fostering an environment where students thrive academically.”

Persons, who is also seeking the position no. 1 seat is retired now but has previous work experience as a truck driver, dispatcher and surgical tech. He reportedly has no prior experience serving on governmental boards.

Gaul, who is running against Chastain and Persons, has previous service experience on the OTSD parent advisory board and the Sandy Grade School site council, and as a volunteer coordinator at Sandy Grade School.

The Post also reached out for comment from Directors Robert Lee and Marjan Salveter but did not receive a response before publication of this article.