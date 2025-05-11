Oregon softball earns No. 16-seed, hosting honors in NCAA tournament Published 8:02 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

For the first time since the 2018 season, Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium will play host to postseason softball.

The No. 7-ranked Ducks (47-7, 28-3 Big Ten) checked into the 2025 NCAA softball championship as the No. 16-overall seed and one of the tournament’s host sites when the bracket was unveiled Sunday, May 11.

No. 17 Stanford (40-11) will come to town as the Eugene Regional’s No. 2-seed, with Big Sky Conference champion Weber State (28-30) as the No. 3-seed and America East Conference champion Binghamton (36-12) as the No. 4-seed in the double-elimination bracket.

Despite Oregon’s near-perfect record and top-10 ranking, earning the right to be one of 16 first-round hosts wasn’t a sure thing. The Ducks won the Big Ten Conference’s regular-season championship, but went one-and-done with a loss to Michigan at the conference tournament. The early exit and Oregon’s No. 62 strength of schedule put the Ducks on the bubble to host, sitting at No. 18 in the RPI.

After a long wait and at the last possible second, Oregon heard its name called.

“This group went nuts,” Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “They just knew it. A lot of them put their bags away and really felt like in their hearts that we were going to host. We were just waiting patiently for our name to be called.”

Oregon’s selection marks the first time Eugene has played host to a regional since the 2018 season. While Lombardi has led the Ducks to the postseason in all but two of her seasons as head coach (2019, cancelled 2020 season), 2025 marks the first time in her seven-year tenure coaching Oregon to a top-16 seed. Lombardi was named the Big Ten Conference’s coach of the year Friday, May 9.

The Eugene Regional will be paired with No. 1-overall seed Texas A&M and its College Station Regional. If both the Ducks and Aggies advance, the super regional would take place in College Station.

The Ducks defeated Weber State 9-1 in mid-February at a neutral site, but did not play Stanford or Binghamton in the regular season.

Eugene Regional Schedule

Friday, May 16

Game 1 – Stanford vs. Binghamton – 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Oregon vs. Weber State – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Game 3 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 1:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Game 6 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 3:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary) – 6:00 p.m.