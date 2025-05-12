Portland Trail Blazers fall back in 2025 NBA Draft Lottery to No. 11 Published 4:34 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving back in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft following the announcement of the results of the NBA Lottery on Monday, May 12.

San Antonio and Philadelphia moved into the top four, meanwhile Dallas landed the No. 1 overall pick, ultimately bumping the Blazers back to the No. 11 pick as the Mavericks were behind Portland.

Dallas had a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery, the fourth longest odds of the 14 spots in the lottery. The move back for Portland marks the third time it has moved back in the lottery in the past four years.

The full draft lottery order goes: Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Utah, Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Toronto, Houston (from Phoenix), Portland, Chicago, Atlanta (from Sacramento), San Antonio (from Atlanta)

The NBA Draft is slated for June 25 where Portland’s lone pick is the No. 11 overall selection finalized Monday.

The Blazers had a 3.7% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 16.9% chance of landing in the top four, but neither came to fruition. They also had an 18.5% chance to move back to the No. 11 spot, 1.2% chance of moving back to No. 12 and tiny odds of falling to No. 13 or 14.

This was only the 12th time the Blazers had been a part of the lottery which started in 1985. Portland avoided the lottery from 1985 all the way through 2003 before falling into the range in 2004 for the first time.

Portland has moved back three times previously, the first time coming in 2006 when it moved from the No. 1 spot to fourth. The draft worked out well though as Portland swung deals with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves to bring in LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy.

The Blazers also fell back three spots last year when they went from No. 4 to No. 7, ultimately drafting Donovan Clingan. The only other time they fell was 2022, going from No. 6 to No. 7 and eventually drafted Shaedon Sharpe.

Portland has picked at No. 11 recently, taking Meyers Leonard in 2012, but also used a pick from Brooklyn at No. 6 to draft Damian Lillard.

Portland has moved up three times in the lottery, most notably in 2007 when it won the lottery despite sitting in seventh-worst overall. The Blazers drafted Greg Oden with the selection.

The Blazers also moved up in 2005 from No. 4 to 3 and traded the pick to Utah and drafted Martell Webster at No. 6. The last time Portland moved up was 2023 when it went from No. 5 to 3 and selected Scoot Henderson.