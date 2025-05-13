Barlow, Sandy golfers compete in Regional Tournament

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

Local golfers hit the links to compete in a regional tournament.

The Special District 2 Regional Golf Tournament featured teams from the Mt. Hood Conference and Three Rivers Conference. The girls competed Monday, May 12, at the Stone Creek Golf Club; and the boys were that same day at the OGA Golf Course.

The competitors included a slew from Barlow and Sandy. A star from Reynolds already punched his ticket to state with a strong district showing. Here is how they did:

Boys

Cole Morgan, Barlow freshman, 12th (79 score)

Brighton Jacobsen, Barlow senior, 15th (81)

Kaden Frediani, Sandy junior, 25th (85)

Soren Stark, Sandy senior, 29th (88)

Cooper Smith, Barlow junior, 29th (88)

Harvey Smith, Barlow freshman, 33rd (91)

Myles Mathies, Barlow senior, 36th (95)

Girls

Olivia Williams, Barlow sophomore, 20th (111 score)

Charlie Bloomer, Sandy senior, 22nd (112)

Izzy Hudson, Barlow sophomore, 22nd (112)

Ella Wishart, Barlow junior, 29th (125)

Haya Ismael, Barlow sophomore, 31st (129)

More High School

Sandy baseball player Brayden Sievertsen, wearing a red jersey, smiles on the baseball field

Sandy baseball trio of pitchers stymie Gresham in shutout win

A golf ball sits on a tee in the grass with a driver lining up a shot to the left

Barlow girls golf, pair of Sandy golfers, earn spots at Regional Tournament

Oregon high school baseball state tournament bracketology 2025

Sandy Track and Field Booster Club, team’s seniors make a big splash at May 6 meet

Print Article