Clackamas County Bank plans month of support for Mt. Hood Hospice Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Clackamas County Bank is dedicating a whole month to supporting a nonprofit organization in Sandy that provides care and bereavement support to families.

Starting Sunday, June 1, the bank will raise funds to benefit Mt. Hood Hospice, which provides care to terminally ill patients regardless of their ability to pay. The plan is for a series of events and opportunities to support the nonprofit organization.

All money raised will go toward the Mt. Hood Hospice Community Fund, which allows for the organization to offer that care free of charge as needed, and the Pet Peace of Mind Program, that cares for terminally ill patients’ pets during their final stages of life.

“We appreciate the community’s continued support to help Mt. Hood Hospice,” wrote the Stuchlik/Proctor Family. “We feel strongly about helping an organization that does so much for the terminally ill and their families in a time of need.”

The most direct way is by making a monetary donation at any Clackamas County Bank location. They will match donations up to $100.

You can also buy a ticket to a raffle prize drawing. Top prizes include a $750 White’s County Meats gift certificate; and a $1,300-valued barbeque pack with an Avid Armor chamber vacuum sealer, vacuum bags, and Drip EZ BBQ prep tubs. Tickets are one for $10 or five for $40 and are available at all bank locations.

Other events planned throughout June:

Special screening of “The Goonies

When: Doors open at 8:45 a.m., show at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7

Where: Sandy Cinema, 16605 Champion Way

Tickets: Any Clackamas County Bank

Pleasant Home Saloon

What: 15% of all sales to Mt. Hood Hospice

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (karaoke begins at 7 p.m.) Saturday, June 14

Where: Pleasant Home Saloon, 31637 S.E. Dodge Park Boulevard

Who: Event restricted to ages 21+

Bingo Night

When: Doors at 4 p.m., games at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Where: Country Cut-Ups Barn, 13997 S.E. Richey Road, Boring

Who: All ages, minors must be accompanied by an adult

Annual Shred Event

What: Up to four boxes of documents to be safely shredded by Shred Northwest with a suggested donation of $5

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28

Where: Sandy Clackamas County Bank parking lot, 38975 Proctor Boulevard

The bank has been tied to Mt. Hood Hospice since the 1980s, when late President Randy Proctor served on the board of directors.

Clackamas County Bank has been operating since 1911. Its first branch was on the former Sandy Main Street (now Pioneer Boulevard), built by owners M.A. Deaton and W.A. Proctor. Now there are multiple locations, including on Burnside in Gresham, Boring, on Proctor in Sandy, and in Welches. Learn more about Clackamas County Bank.

Mt. Hood Hospice was the first free-standing hospice in Oregon to be granted Medicare certification in 1987. Since that time the organization, which has been operating for 43 years, has continued to provide the highest quality care to families coping with life-limiting illness. Learn more about Mt. Hood Hospice.