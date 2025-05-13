Mt. Hood Lions prepare to host educational event for community Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

To improve access for Mount Hood residents to resources, the Mt. Hood Lions Club is preparing a Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the clubhouse, 24730 E. Woodsey Way, Welches.

“Are you ready for disaster and do you know what resources will be available to you when you need help?” event organizers posed. “This fair is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, learn about vital resources, and prepare for potential emergencies.”

Attendees will have the chance to connect with local organizations and experts dedicated to community safety and resilience throughout the fair.

These organizations will include:

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (Consumer Protection)

Portland General Electric

Clackamas County Disaster Management

The Hoodland Fire District No. 74 CERT program

The Hoodview Amateur Radio Club & Ham Radio Group

AntFarm Services

Camp Arrah Wanna

Mt. Hood Lions Club

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

Hoodland CPO – General Radio Service

Life Flight

Mount Hood Livability Coalition

Orchid Health

Oregon Department of Human Services

Hoodland Women’s Club

Rhododendron CPO

For more information about this event, contact Michelle Cassel at 503-880-9874.