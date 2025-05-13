Mt. Hood Lions prepare to host educational event for community
Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025
To improve access for Mount Hood residents to resources, the Mt. Hood Lions Club is preparing a Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the clubhouse, 24730 E. Woodsey Way, Welches.
“Are you ready for disaster and do you know what resources will be available to you when you need help?” event organizers posed. “This fair is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, learn about vital resources, and prepare for potential emergencies.”
Attendees will have the chance to connect with local organizations and experts dedicated to community safety and resilience throughout the fair.
These organizations will include:
- The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (Consumer Protection)
- Portland General Electric
- Clackamas County Disaster Management
- The Hoodland Fire District No. 74 CERT program
- The Hoodview Amateur Radio Club & Ham Radio Group
- AntFarm Services
- Camp Arrah Wanna
- Mt. Hood Lions Club
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
- Hoodland CPO – General Radio Service
- Life Flight
- Mount Hood Livability Coalition
- Orchid Health
- Oregon Department of Human Services
- Hoodland Women’s Club
- Rhododendron CPO
For more information about this event, contact Michelle Cassel at 503-880-9874.