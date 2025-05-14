No. 18 Barlow softball wins 1-0 defensive clash with Sandy Published 8:59 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 16

In the seventh inning in what had been a low-scoring, defensive showdown, Barlow softball got it done with three-straight outs.

First Sandy sophomore Mya Webster hit a deep shot up the middle. Barlow junior centerfielder Sydney Trapp calmy stepped under it for the catch (providing a sigh of relief from her coaches after earlier attempts from the whole squad had led to a handful of errors and unnecessarily difficult snags).

Then was a tag out at first base, which led to some controversy from the Pioneers faithful. Senior Samantha Holder thought she beat the throw after knuckling one low down the left flank. But the official signaled that Barlow freshman Alyssa McCormick had secured the out after dropping into the splits to make it happen.

Finally Barlow senior pitcher Kaylee Pokorny caught the final Sandy batter swinging at air — something the ace had been doing all night.

No. 18 Barlow softball ( 15-8, 9-3 League) clinched a crucial 1-0 win over Sandy (15-9, 7-5 League) Wednesday, May 14, in the penultimate week of Mt. Hood Conference play.

The lone run, and what proved to be the winner, came in the second inning. Barlow senior Evie West struck a sacrifice hit down the line toward first base. As she was tagged out, she batted home senior Charli Renner, who had gotten on-base earlier in the lineup with a double.

That single score would lead to the win thanks to strong defensive plays from both teams.

In the third inning Sandy had a pair of instinctual, quick-reflex catches on what would have been back-breaking line drives. Senior Katy Emerson and freshman Makayla Howze made the plays. Sandy sophomore Kaylee Swanson also had a busy evening, as multiple Bruins hits came her way at third base. But she was up to the task, hoovering them up and tossing out after out.

Barlow senior Natali Blackwell had a highlight reel diving catch in the outfield; and on the other side Sandy senior Taylor Donahue had a couple impressive snags by using her speed to get to the ball.

“Taylor can literally get everything out there, it makes me mad,” said Pokorny in the dugout with a laugh.

Pokorny caused just as much frustration for the Pioneers. She slung 10 strike outs, including a massive toss in the sixth inning that stranded a pair of Sandy runners.