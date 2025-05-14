Sandy’s Jaxon Johnson goes to bat for kids in need Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Three years ago, as Clackamas Fire trucks rolled down the street past now 9-year-old Jaxon Johnson’s house promoting the Operation Santa Claus toy drive, the young boy decided he too would like to collect toys as gifts for kids with less at Christmas.

Last Christmas was his family’s third year of the charitable effort and more than 200 toys were collected with the help of his mom Cassie Cooper’s co-workers and clients.

When asked why he enjoys the seasonal project, Jaxon said “because it makes a lot of kids happy.”

“It makes me happy to see other kids happy,” he added.

Mom Cooper said Jaxon has “always had a really big heart.”

“He’s very selfless,” she added. “My family and his teachers have recognized that.”

At school, Cooper explained, Jaxon has received several awards, for qualities like respect and perseverance. He’s received awards every year since kindergarten.

Despite being a bit of an “underdog” when he started school, with the help of his second-grade teacher Nolan Wright, Jaxon has since “blossomed,” according to his mother, and started to excel in school.

When asked what subject he likes most in school, Jaxon had trouble choosing only one, first saying P.E., then time in the library. Those subjects aside, Jaxon is a very well-rounded student, with a particular love of science.

This student who has been on an IEP since kindergarten for a speech deficiency and was behind in academia is now a third-grader at a fourth grade level.

When he’s not giving back to the community or thriving in the classroom, Jaxon is likely playing sports.

Throughout the year, Jaxon plays on the Sandy Youth Football team, wrestles with the kids Triple Crown Wrestling club, and plays on the Cal Ripken baseball team.

Baseball is his favorite of the three sports.

This is something he has in common with Sandy’s 2025 Amazing Kid: Nate Reel.

Sandy High senior Reel, 18, has made baseball his passion since he was Jaxon’s age. But this coming fall, he’ll turn his sights from the baseball diamond and onto the airfield.

His ambition on and off the field are what earned him the Amazing Kids nomination, alongside several other outstanding youths from communities across Oregon.

In Troutdale, Reynolds junior Xavier Juarez has found and utilized his voice to be an advocate and give back to his community to improve his community and school.

In Estacada, Rafael Mendoza Gonzalez — a talented, hardworking student-athlete, musician, volunteer, and scholar — has dedicated his high school career to personal growth and community involvement.

These are just a few of the exceptional students featured in the 2025 Amazing Kids publication inserted in today’s paper. Read about all of them by checking out that special section, in print or online.