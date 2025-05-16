Sandy baseball gets third win over rival Barlow in 2025 season Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Sandy baseball christened a new district tournament by thrashing its rival.

The Pioneers were cruising against Barlow Friday evening, May 16, in all facets of the game. The bats were hot, pitching sound, and the field was securing snags.

Then they put a bow on it. In the sixth inning senior Max Green smacked a single into left field, batting home speedster Kobe Sparks to trigger the mercy rule.

Sandy baseball won 11-1 over visiting Barlow during the penultimate week of the regular season. That was the most dominant showing for the Pioneers over the Bruins, after they picked up a 5-2 and 10-0 win earlier in the year.

For No. 14 Sandy (18-6, 12-4 League), senior catcher Jonathin Silvis had 2 doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs; senior Brayden Sievertsen had a double, RBI and 2 runs; senior Nate Reel had a double and 2 RBIs; Green had a RBI and 2 runs; senior Fisher Winchester had 2 RBIs; senior Cooper Hibbs had a RBI and a run; and Sparks scored 2 runs.

Adding to his hitting numbers, Green tossed 5 strike outs after nearly going the distance (he was relieved by junior Cal Green for a single Barlow batter). Max Green showed his moxie on the mound, especially in the third inning when he got back-to-back strike outs with the bases loaded.

For No. 17 Barlow (12-11, 10-5 League), senior Dylan Sheaffer had a double and a run; and sophomore Amari Reynolds had an RBI and 2 strike outs (five innings pitched).

The game was part of a new district tournament enacted by the Mt. Hood Conference this season. The conference was divided into two divisions — the top five play in a round robin tourney, while the bottom three square off two more times each. All of the games count toward the final standings.