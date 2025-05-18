Boring-Damascus Grange members ready griddles for good cause Published 5:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

For years, Boring-Damascus Grange members have served up hot, fluffy Belgian waffles, topped with locally sourced strawberries and whipped cream for the community in an effort to raise funds to maintain their home.

The strawberry waffle breakfast fundraiser will return from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 8, as members welcome all in to the downstairs dining area at 27861 S.E. Grange St., Boring.

“I look forward to seeing the community come in,” said Grange President Sara Kiperman. “The same faces show up every year because they love the strawberries. I really want to encourage people to some support the grange.”

Breakfast (including seconds) is $12 for adults and free for children ages 6 and under. And there is a family rate of $56.

For those who would prefer, to-go orders are also available. And the waffles are accompanied by your choice of water, tea, coffee or juice.

This year’s proceeds are earmarked to help with costs of upgrading infrastructure at the grange hall, including the aging heating system and exterior paint.

“These are large expenses,” Kiperman explained. “We’re trying to raise funds so we can keep the grange open.”

Kiperman is fortunately joined by a host of newer, younger grange members with the motivation and passion to take up the torch from the previous longtime volunteers and keep the grange serving the community for years to come.

This team is also looking at how to make the grange hall even more accessible for people, who are able to rent and use the space for events and gatherings as well.

“We’re trying to spruce it up more and encourage the community to use the space more,” Kiperman said. They are also looking at pricing structure for rentals, and revamping that to fit modern-day needs of the community.

For more information about the Boring-Damascus Grange or this fundraiser, visit boringgrange.org