Summer reading program to kick off at Sandy Public Library Published 1:00 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes the annual Sandy Library Reading Challenge — with programs for all ages.

The theme of this year’s challenge is “Level Up At Your Library,” and programming starts on Sunday, June 1.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, the Sandy and Hoodland Libraries will offer reading programs for

infants and toddlers, kids, teens, and adults. Reading logs can be picked up at either location starting on June 1, or you can log your reading virtually through the Beanstack app.

Those who pick up their reading log or register on Beanstack before Aug. 14 will receive an entry into a book bundle giveaway.

Those who complete their reading logs and return them to either library by Aug. 31 have the chance to win prizes, such as a “Level Up At Your Library” Goodie Bag to Foster Early Literacy, a Nintendo Switch with a choice of games and $100 in cash.

For more information about the program, contact your local branch or check out the library website at ci.sandy.or.us/library