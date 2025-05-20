‘Yes’ votes take narrow lead in Mt. Hood Community College bond vote as of 5 p.m. May 21 Published 8:22 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

UPDATE: As more votes are counted, the fate of the Mt. Hood Community College is thrown into flux with results now skewing in the school’s favor. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, the “Yes” votes had pulled ahead with 50.01% to the “No” votes’ 49.99% — a mere 11 votes separating them. As of this update, 40,625 votes have been counted.

History looked as if it might repeat itself as early results on election night showed voters looking toward shooting down a bond that would provide vital infrastructure support for East Multnomah County’s community college in a race that remains too close to call.

For Measure 26-258, the Mt. Hood Community College Bond, “No” narrowly led with 51.28% of votes; while “Yes” trailed with 48.72% of votes during the 2025 Special Election Tuesday evening, May 20.

As of Wednesday morning, May 21, more than 34,232 votes had been counted.

“It is still too early, and the numbers are so small, but we would have loved to see more ‘Yes’ votes,” said Dr. Lisa Skari, MHCC president earlier on May 21. “Not sure I will get much sleep tonight.”

Of the three counties that make up the college’s sprawling district — Multnomah, Clackamas, Hood River — only Multnomah has held a “Yes” majority, with 51.75%, as of 5 p.m. May 21. The most significant gap was in Clackamas County, where 57.03% were against the funding ask.

The $136 million bond is estimated to be 25 cents per $1,000 assessed home value, or about $5 per month for the average home owner. The goal is to update the 1970s-era facilities, which are in serious need of modernization and safety upgrades.

It’s not just a few cosmetic leaks in the roof, but critical infrastructure work that has been handled with duct tape and gumption for decades.

The last time the college passed a bond was more than half a century ago when the school was first built.

This story will be updated as more ballots are counted.