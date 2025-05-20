Oregon Trail School Board welcomes one newcomer, three incumbents Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

On the May 20 ballot, four Oregon Trail School District board of directors positions were up for consideration, with three incumbents running unopposed and three newcomers competing to fill the seat left open by outgoing longtime Director Marjan Salveter.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, early results are showing Gregg Chastain in the lead to claim Salveter’s North Sandy Zone 1 seat with 66.32% of the vote. Loretta Gaul follows with 22.86% and Thomas Persons has 11.82% of the vote.

Chastain is the pastor at the Community Church of Sandy, and he has previously served on the Oregon Trail Academy board, the OTSD budget committee, the curriculum overview committees, the OTSD Superintendent’s Leadership Council, and the school site councils for Kelso Elementary School and Boring Middle School.

“I’m thankful for everybody that has voted so far,” Chastain told The Post on election night. “I look forward to the final returns as they come out of the elections office in Clackamas.”

A longtime resident of the district, Chastain said serving on the board is just another way he has hoped to serve the community he’s lived in for nearly 20 years.

“Since moving to Sandy almost 20 years ago, I have consistently sought ways to be invested in our community through the schools,” he said prior to the election. “I am thankful for the education my children received and the many teachers and administrators who invested in them. I believe education to be vitally important to a healthy democracy, and as a lifelong learner I want to continue supporting our district as they seek to create a learning environment where students can grow academically and socially.”

If elected, he hopes to “continue growing in my understanding of Oregon public education and its financing, while working to ensure that every stakeholder within the school district has a voice, that the district is stewarding its resources responsibly, and that our community is fostering an environment where students thrive academically.”

Gaul has previous service experience on the OTSD parent advisory board and the Sandy Grade School site council, and as a volunteer coordinator at Sandy Grade School.

The Post attempted to reach out to Gaul on election night but did not receive a response.

Persons is retired now but has previous work experience as a truck driver, dispatcher and surgical tech. He reportedly has no prior experience serving on governmental boards.

Persons has conceded as of election night, saying he’s happy with the outcome, noting Chastain’s record of service and qualifications.

Returning incumbents

With zero opposition, Paula Siverly will return to serve Zone 3: Welches; Robert Lee will continue to represent Zone 5: Cottrell/Bull Run; and current board chairman Randy Carmony will retain his seat in the at-large Zone 7.

“I wish to keep the OTSD Board stable as we move forward with unsure federal government support,” Carmony has said of why he sought re-election.

Carmony has served on the board since 2006.

His top priority this upcoming term is “to retain and build on our new program offerings and keep improving graduation rates and student learning.”

Siverly was appointed to the board in December 2023 after former Director Kurt McKnight retired from the position and plans “to continue serving our community while advocating for our schools so that teachers can continue to provide high quality education to our students.”

“I believe in investing in our community, including our students and educators, and fostering collaboration between schools, families, and businesses,” she’s said. “I am passionate about education — whether in academics, career pathways, or life skills. My top priority is being a voice for students, families, and taxpayers.”

On election night, Siverly said she is “excited to continue to serve my community and volunteer with some other great leaders from our community.”

Director Robert Lee has served on the board since 2017, and works as director of standards and compliance for the Oregon Health Authority, runs a family apiary, and has a master’s degree in public administration.

In the past, he has served on the Oregon Trail School District budget committee, and he is a past-vice chair at Reynolds School District, and past member of the Oregon School Board Association (OSBA) legislative policy committee, representing Multnomah County.

Neither Carmony nor Lee responded to requests for comment on election night.