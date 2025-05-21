Sandy boys sprinters set school record at Mt. Hood Conference Championship track meet Published 11:14 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Sandy boys sprinters were all smiles during a district track meet. It is what happens when you make history en route to earning gold around your neck.

The 4×100 relay quartet of sophomore Gracyn Fitch, junior Chace Braden, junior Cayden Skelton and sophomore Hudson Pearson wowed as they left a blistering trail around the track. The handoffs were clean, the splits were fast, and they crossed the line well before the rest of the competition.

“I heard people cheering and I thought, ‘Oh no is he behind me,’” said Pearson with a laugh. “I was not going to let him catch me.”

“This is insane,” he added as all four boys were mobbed by their teammates and coaches in celebration.

They crossed the line in 41.96 seconds, winning gold. Placing second was Central Catholic (42.31) and third David Douglas (43.37). For a group of Pioneers nipping at the heels of greatness all season, it was a massive chomp.

Not only did Sandy win gold, they set a new school record and the third fastest time in Oregon this year. It now has them thinking not only about a podium finish at state, but another gold medal.

“We can win this thing,” said Braden after seeing the time.

Sandy, and all the local schools, had plenty more to celebrate during the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference Championships Tuesday-Wednesday, May 20-21, at Gresham High School.

The Pioneers received the Boys Coaching Staff of the Year during the post-meet awards ceremony.

The team competition for the boys was No. 1 Central Catholic (150 points); No. 2 Clackamas (115); No. 3 Sandy (90); No. 6 Barlow (70); No. 7 Gresham (47); and No. 8 Reynolds (30).

For the girls it was No. 1 Nelson (201 points); No. 2 David Douglas (93); No. 3 Barlow (77.5); No. 5 Sandy (62); No. 6 Reynolds (61); and No. 7 Gresham (49.5)

The top two placers in each event automatically qualify for the State Championships. There are an additional two spots for the next best times/marks from all the district finals statewide.

2025 Mt. Hood Conference Track and Field Championships

Boys

100: Joseph Donnelly, Central Catholic junior, 1st (10.48 PR); Jayce Fowler, David Douglas junior, 2nd (10.93 PR); Hudson Pearson, Sandy sophomore, 3rd (11.02); Tayton Promma-Harris, Central junior, 4th (11.11 PR)

200: Joseph Donnelly, Central junior, 1st (21.31 PR); Giovanni Bogarin, Barlow junior, 2nd (21.40 PR); Jayce Fowler, David Douglas junior, 3rd (21.94 PR); Cooper Stevenson, Nelson junior, 4th (22.59 PR)

400: Giovanni Bogarin, Barlow junior, 1st (49.68); Miles Haynes, Reynolds senior, 2nd (50.91); Leo Bachulis, Central senior, 3rd (51.00 PR); Reed Stiner, Gresham sophomore, 4th (51.75)

800: Kruz Mogel, Clackamas junior, 1st (1:55.87 SR); Nathan Peters, Clackamas senior, 2nd (1:56.67 PR); Jack Canaday, Central senior, 3rd (1:57.49 PR); Cole Parker, Gresham junior, 4th (1:59.52)

1500: Greer Shorr, Central junior, 1st (4:01.05); Conal Devine, Central junior, 2nd (4:01.72); Farhan Ibrahim, David Douglas senior, 3rd (4:03.36 PR); Faysal Ibrahim, David Douglas freshman, 4th (4:05.20 PR)

3000: Kaiji Alleman, Central sophomore, 1st (8:44.38 PR); Mason Hawkins, Central senior, 2nd (8:44.89); Brady Lukasiewicz, Central freshman, 3rd (8:45.87 PR); Farhan Ibrahim, David Douglas senior, 4th (8:49.55)

110 hurdles: Jackson Tiller, Clackamas senior, 1st (14.92 PR); Jordan Dillard, Central sophomore, 2nd (15.06 PR); Noah Stratman, Barlow sophomore, 3rd (15.44 PR); Drew Miller, Barlow sophomore, 4th (15.71)

300 hurdles: Jordan Dillard, Central sophomore, 1st (39.84 PR); Ke’Shawn Norman, David Douglas junior, 2nd (40.23 PR); Drew Miller, Barlow sophomore, 3rd (40.25 PR); Adrian Whitehead, Nelson freshman, 4th (40.89 PR)

4×100 relay: Sandy 1st (41.96); Central 2nd (42.31); David Douglas 3rd (43.37); Nelson 4th (43.84)

4×400 relay: Clackamas 1st (3:24.15); Central 2nd (3:26.47); Gresham 3rd (3:27.53); David Douglas 4th (3:30.59)

Shot put: Mark Tabiolo, Gresham sophomore, 1st (14.35 meters); Porter Maciag, Nelson junior, 2nd (14.25 PR); Ian Ellis, Clackamas junior, 3rd (14.08); Tristen Jeppesen, Reynolds senior, 4th (13.99)

Discus: Blake Irby, David Douglas senior, 1st (47.37 meters); Porter Maciag, Nelson junior, 2nd (45.51 PR); Nate Peau, Central sophomore, 3rd (40.61); Justin Foong, Clackamas senior, 4th (40.26 PR)

Javelin: Caleb Perry, Barlow junior, 1st (55.84 meters); Isaac Ellis, Clackamas senior, 2nd (50.19); Ayden Hancox, Reynolds senior, 3rd (46.77 PR); Jayden Gray, Clackamas senior, 4th (46.63)

High jump: Topher Gabel, Sandy sophomore, 1st (2.01 meters); Armani Williams, Clackamas senior, 2nd (1.86 PR); Jayden Gray, Clackamas senior, 3rd (1.78); Grady Bauquette, Gresham sophomore, 4th (1.78 PR)

Pole vault: Owen Post, Nelson senior, 1st (3.79 meters); Asa Kirkland, Nelson sophomore, 2nd (3.64); Josh Cazares-Dukcran, Clackamas senior, 3rd (3.64 PR); Brock Schnackenberg, Barlow sophomore, 4th (3.49)

Long jump: Joseph Donnelly, Central junior, 1st (7.25 meters PR); Hudson Pearson, Sandy sophomore, 2nd (7.16 PR); Chace Braden, Sandy junior, 3rd (6.87); Jasiah Cochran, Sandy junior, 4th (6.87)

Triple jump: Jasiah Cochran, Sandy junior, 1st (13.26 meters PR); Hudson Pearson, Sandy sophomore, 2nd (13.25); Gavin Tonge, Barlow sophomore, 3rd (12.27); Julian Maciel, Clackamas junior, 4th (12.19)

Girls

100: Lauren Puerta, Nelson sophomore, 1st (12.27 PR); Kyra Aguon, Nelson junior, 2nd (12.40 PR); Alexus Hudson-Williams, Reynolds junior, 3rd (12.46); Ava-Lane Floyd, Nelson sophomore, 4th (12.51)

200: Molly Harrison, Nelson junior, 1st (25.39 SR); Ja’lan Abdullah, David Douglas junior, 2nd (25.52 PR); Kyra Aguon, Nelson junior, 3rd (25.57 PR); Alexus Hudson-Williams, Reynolds junior, 4th (25.80 SR)

400: Molly Harrison, Nelson junior, 1st (57.35 SR); Ja’lan Abdullah, David Douglas junior, 2nd (57.77 PR); Gracie Heath, Barlow senior, 3rd (58.74 PR); Grace Bach, Nelson senior, 4th (59.80 PR)

800: Lilley Wedell, Sandy senior, 1st (2:16.64 PR); Marli Phelps, Central junior, 2nd (2:16.70 PR); Claire Parks, Sandy sophomore, 3rd (2:21.26 SR); Dylan Mogel, Clackamas senior, 4th (2:24.58 PR)

1500: Mira Danish, Central senior, 1st (5:01.62); Emma Wazny, Central sophomore, 2nd (5:06.51 PR); Sabrina Davis, Gresham freshman, 3rd (5:10.33 PR); Shelby Knutson, Central senior, 4th (5:13.30)

3000: Natalie Summers, Nelson freshman, 1st (11:06.90 PR); Molly Nelson, Nelson junior, 2nd (11:07.24 PR); Shelby Knutson, Central senior, 3rd (11:16.19 PR); Lauren Baranski, Central junior, 4th (11:31.56 PR)

100 hurdles: Ariya Abdullah, David Douglas sophomore, 1st (14.47 PR); Khloe Huskic, David Douglas senior, 2nd (14.52 PR); Yani Naknakhone, Reynolds junior, 3rd (14.88 PR); Simone Sideris, Nelson junior, 4th (15.29)

300 hurdles: Ariya Abdullah, David Douglas sophomore, 1st (44.04 PR); Abigail Nesmith, Clackamas junior, 2nd (45.30 PR); Analise Estrada, Nelson junior, 3rd (47.36); Brynn Fleming-Harris, Sandy junior, 4th (48.39)

4×100 relay: Nelson 1st (47.93); David Douglas 2nd (48.12); Barlow 3rd (49.89); Gresham 4th (50.03)

4×400 relay: Nelson 1st (4:02.37); Barlow 2nd (4:04.30); Central 3rd (4:05.64); Sandy 4th (4:09.09)

Shot put: Anna Orlowski, Sandy junior, 1st (10.49 meters); Alithia Lam Tiang, Barlow senior, 2nd (10.40); Zoee Sanders, Reynolds sophomore, 3rd (10.02 PR); Beatrice Dormezil, David Douglas freshman, 4th (9.97)

Discus: Alithia Lam Tiang, Barlow senior, 1st (37.95 meters); Paula Reis, Gresham junior, 2nd (35.04); Lindsay Persaud, Clackamas senior, 3rd (33.62); Nyla Dawson, Reynolds sophomore, 4th (30.55 PR)

Javelin: Esme Acevedo, Barlow sophomore, 1st (34.24 meters); Maddy Galstad, Sandy junior, 2nd (33.15 PR); Rory Steiner, Central freshman, 3rd (31.05); Luci Schroeder, Clackamas sophomore, 4th (28.20 PR)

High jump: Gabrielle Hill, Nelson senior, 1st (1.52 meters); Ja’lan Abdullah, David Douglas junior, 2nd (1.52); Aliyah Miller, Gresham junior, 3rd (1.47); and Amelia Oltean, Barlow sophomore, 4th (1.47)

Pole vault: Kinsley Juliano, Nelson junior, 1st (3.85 meters PR); Itzel Umana, Nelson junior, t-2nd (3.31 PR); Maggie Zielinski, Barlow junior, t-2nd (3.31 SR); Lila Gerlach, Nelson, 4th (3.16 PR)

Long jump: Alexus Hudson-Williams, Reynolds junior, 1st (5.58 meters PR); Ava-Lane Floyd, Nelson sophomore, 2nd (5.33 SR); Kinsley Juliano, Nelson junior, 3rd (5.33 PR); Khloe Huskic, David Douglas senior, 4th (5.18)

Triple jump: Kinsley Juliano, Nelson junior, 1st (11.75 meters PR); Khloe Huskic, David Douglas senior, 2nd (11.49 PR); Gabrielle Hill, Nelson senior, 3rd (10.95 PR); Brooke Campbell, Barlow freshman, 4th (9.97 PR)

All the results from the meet.