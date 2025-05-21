Summer fever: Sandy, Boring, Mount Hood seasonal events to add to your calendars
We’ve had a taste of warmer weather and sunny days recently, and soon summer will actually arrive, bringing with it a plethora of opportunities for communities to gather.
Here are just a few don’t-miss happenings to mark on your calendars for the next few months:
Summer fun in Sandy
SICC Forest Festival
A fan of timber sports and community events? Prepare for Trajectory NW’s first two-day SICC (Sandy Invitational Chainsaw Carving) Forest Festival. This is the third year of this event, sponsored in 2025 by Dick Hannah. The festivities will include live displays of carving artists creating pieces, timber sports, heavy equipment and mass timber displays, hands-on activities, educational booths, vendors, and a Family Zone (with hotdogs/burgers for purchase.)
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1
Where: 37000 Highway 26, Sandy
More info: trajectorynw.org/sicc
Sandy Pride 2025
Students Advocating for Equality (SAFE) will host a Pride celebration with live music, vendors and guest speakers.
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21
Where: Meinig Memorial Park (gazebo), 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy
More info: instagram.com/studentsadvocatingforequality
Noah’s Quest 5K
For those who’ve lost a child, the hope of a child and those who care, the city of Sandy hosts Noah’s Quest, an annual 5K/10K Walk & Run (plus 1K Kiddie Run).Pre-registration is $30, day-of registration is $40 and participation in the Kiddie Run is $5. Packet pick-up/day-of registration begins at 8 a.m., with an opening ceremony 8:45 a.m.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 28
Where: Sandy Bluff Park, 36910 Goldenrain St., Sandy
More info/to register: tinyurl.com/54m8ccj6
Sandy Mountain Festival
Celebrate the 53rd year of this well-loved Sandy tradition. Saturday and Sunday, artists will set up to sell and display their wares in Meinig Memorial Park. Local nonprofits are also typically on site to sell refreshments, and the city of Sandy will host events throughout the week/weekend to accompany the festival.
When: Saturday, July 12 & Sunday, July 13, with the annual kick-off parade in downtown at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10.
Where: 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy
More info: sandymountainfestival.org
Sandy Music Fair and Feast
This is the Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce’s (SACC) largest annual fundraising event, which will include a Family Night (Thursday), Family Day with kids activities (Saturday), Family BINGO (Saturday), live music, food, and a beer and wine garden (open all weekend).
When: Thursday, July 10 through Saturday, July 12
Where: Centennial Plaza, 39295 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy
More info: sandyoregonchamber.org/music-fair-and-feast
Sandy Kiwanis Club Cruise-In
Car enthusiasts start your engines and prepare your stomachs for the 65th annual Sandy Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Cruise-In! For one day only, the Kiwanis will flip hotcakes while you flip over a collection of hotrods. Proceeds help the Kiwanis Club serve the community throughout the year.
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 27
Where: Hull Park and Learning Center, 43233 S.E. Oral Hull Road, Sandy
More info/to register: sandykiwanis.org/cruise-in
Sandy Night Out
Nonprofit organization D31 Foundation will once again host its annual Sandy Night Out for the community. The family friendly event will include free dinner, live music, games and fun activities for all ages. There will be ticketed activities and a raffle, which proceeds from support the Sandy Community Kindness Program.
When: 4:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2
Where: Mount Hood Farmers Market, 38600 Proctor Blvd., Sandy
More info: facebook.com/share/1FuUnDVRnh
Not-so-boring bashes
Strawberry Waffle Breakfast
The Boring-Damascus Grange members will serve up their well known strawberry waffles with locally sourced berries and multiple options for beverages.
Breakfast (including seconds) is $12 for adults and free for children ages 6 and under. And there is a family rate of $56.
Proceeds benefit the Grange to go toward needed maintenance and renovations to the Grange hall, which is a space open for community use.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 8
Where: Boring-Damascus Grange Hall, 27861 S.E. Grange St., Boring
More info: boringgrange.org
Boring & Dull Day Community Social in the Park
Members of the Boring, Oregon Foundation and various local nonprofit organizations will gather to scoop and serve ice cream for community members, as is the Boring tradition. There will also be organizations tabling, offering information and activities, as well as food vendors, live music and a raffle.
The Boring Parade starts at 4:45 p.m. with the community social following.
When: 4:45-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9
Where: Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Rd., Boring
More info: facebook.com/BoringOregonFoundation
Happenings on Mount Hood
Hoodland Women’s Club Golf Tournament
Spend a day on the course for a great cause. The Hoodland Women’s Club Golf Tournament will return to raise funds for the group’s local scholarship program and community initiatives.
Register by June 13 to guarantee a spot. Open to golfers of all skill levels.
When: 8:45 a.m. Thursday, June 26
Where: Mount Hood Oregon Resort, 68010 E. Fairway Ave., Welches
More info/to register: tinyurl.com/4kv92pyz
To find more events coming up in your area — or others across Oregon for a day trip — check out our 2025 Summer Fun Guide publication in today’s print edition.