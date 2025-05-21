Summer fever: Sandy, Boring, Mount Hood seasonal events to add to your calendars Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

We’ve had a taste of warmer weather and sunny days recently, and soon summer will actually arrive, bringing with it a plethora of opportunities for communities to gather.

As a service to our communities, The Sandy Post, along with our several partner papers, produce a seasonal fun guide, detailing upcoming events and programs offered in your area.

Here are just a few don’t-miss happenings to mark on your calendars for the next few months:

Summer fun in Sandy

SICC Forest Festival

A fan of timber sports and community events? Prepare for Trajectory NW’s first two-day SICC (Sandy Invitational Chainsaw Carving) Forest Festival. This is the third year of this event, sponsored in 2025 by Dick Hannah. The festivities will include live displays of carving artists creating pieces, timber sports, heavy equipment and mass timber displays, hands-on activities, educational booths, vendors, and a Family Zone (with hotdogs/burgers for purchase.)

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1

Where: 37000 Highway 26, Sandy

More info: trajectorynw.org/sicc

Sandy Pride 2025

Students Advocating for Equality (SAFE) will host a Pride celebration with live music, vendors and guest speakers.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Where: Meinig Memorial Park (gazebo), 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy

More info: instagram.com/studentsadvocatingforequality

Noah’s Quest 5K

For those who’ve lost a child, the hope of a child and those who care, the city of Sandy hosts Noah’s Quest, an annual 5K/10K Walk & Run (plus 1K Kiddie Run).Pre-registration is $30, day-of registration is $40 and participation in the Kiddie Run is $5. Packet pick-up/day-of registration begins at 8 a.m., with an opening ceremony 8:45 a.m.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 28

Where: Sandy Bluff Park, 36910 Goldenrain St., Sandy

More info/to register: tinyurl.com/54m8ccj6

Sandy Mountain Festival

Celebrate the 53rd year of this well-loved Sandy tradition. Saturday and Sunday, artists will set up to sell and display their wares in Meinig Memorial Park. Local nonprofits are also typically on site to sell refreshments, and the city of Sandy will host events throughout the week/weekend to accompany the festival.

When: Saturday, July 12 & Sunday, July 13, with the annual kick-off parade in downtown at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10.

Where: 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy

More info: sandymountainfestival.org

Sandy Music Fair and Feast

This is the Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce’s (SACC) largest annual fundraising event, which will include a Family Night (Thursday), Family Day with kids activities (Saturday), Family BINGO (Saturday), live music, food, and a beer and wine garden (open all weekend).

When: Thursday, July 10 through Saturday, July 12

Where: Centennial Plaza, 39295 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy

More info: sandyoregonchamber.org/music-fair-and-feast

Sandy Kiwanis Club Cruise-In

Car enthusiasts start your engines and prepare your stomachs for the 65th annual Sandy Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Cruise-In! For one day only, the Kiwanis will flip hotcakes while you flip over a collection of hotrods. Proceeds help the Kiwanis Club serve the community throughout the year.

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 27

Where: Hull Park and Learning Center, 43233 S.E. Oral Hull Road, Sandy

More info/to register: sandykiwanis.org/cruise-in

Sandy Night Out

Nonprofit organization D31 Foundation will once again host its annual Sandy Night Out for the community. The family friendly event will include free dinner, live music, games and fun activities for all ages. There will be ticketed activities and a raffle, which proceeds from support the Sandy Community Kindness Program.

When: 4:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2

Where: Mount Hood Farmers Market, 38600 Proctor Blvd., Sandy

More info: facebook.com/share/1FuUnDVRnh

Not-so-boring bashes

Strawberry Waffle Breakfast

The Boring-Damascus Grange members will serve up their well known strawberry waffles with locally sourced berries and multiple options for beverages.

Breakfast (including seconds) is $12 for adults and free for children ages 6 and under. And there is a family rate of $56.

Proceeds benefit the Grange to go toward needed maintenance and renovations to the Grange hall, which is a space open for community use.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 8

Where: Boring-Damascus Grange Hall, 27861 S.E. Grange St., Boring

More info: boringgrange.org

Boring & Dull Day Community Social in the Park

Members of the Boring, Oregon Foundation and various local nonprofit organizations will gather to scoop and serve ice cream for community members, as is the Boring tradition. There will also be organizations tabling, offering information and activities, as well as food vendors, live music and a raffle.

The Boring Parade starts at 4:45 p.m. with the community social following.

When: 4:45-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9

Where: Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Rd., Boring

More info: facebook.com/BoringOregonFoundation

Happenings on Mount Hood

Hoodland Women’s Club Golf Tournament

Spend a day on the course for a great cause. The Hoodland Women’s Club Golf Tournament will return to raise funds for the group’s local scholarship program and community initiatives.

Register by June 13 to guarantee a spot. Open to golfers of all skill levels.

When: 8:45 a.m. Thursday, June 26

Where: Mount Hood Oregon Resort, 68010 E. Fairway Ave., Welches

More info/to register: tinyurl.com/4kv92pyz

To find more events coming up in your area — or others across Oregon for a day trip — check out our 2025 Summer Fun Guide publication in today’s print edition.