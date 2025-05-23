Things to know before you go to enjoy the outdoors this holiday weekend Published 11:23 am Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 1

As people plan for spending time outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Forest Service reminds everyone that “preparation is key to having a safe, enjoyable visit to your Northwest Forests and Grasslands.”

“We are excited to welcome visitors to the national forests and grasslands this year and want to ensure everyone knows how they can help steward their public lands while enjoying the many benefits of outdoor recreation,” said Tracy Calizon, Forest Service Assistant Director for Recreation and Trails in the Pacific Northwest Region.

“The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region contains 16 National Forests, a National Scenic Area, a National Grassland, and two National Volcanic Monuments, all within the States of Oregon and Washington. These public lands provide timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals, and some of the best recreation opportunities in the country.”

In the spirit of working together to make sure everyone can have a fun and safe weekend outside, Forest Service representatives have shared these outdoor safety tips:

Download the Recreation.gov app to your device: With Recreation.gov, people can make reservations for camping, stay informed on which campgrounds are available at first-come, first-serve sites, obtain timed-entry passes for sites and experiences where they are required, and acquire special permits for unique experiences, such as climbing some of the region’s most challenging, popular Cascade peaks.

Now, as an added resource, people can also use the app to scan to pay for recreation fees at many sites on National Forests in Oregon and Washington.

Know conditions: Those visiting the forest are encouraged to plan their trip in advance to make sure all recreation sites they wish to recreate at are safely accessible. Due to late-season snow, not all roads, trails and campgrounds are open, and shaded areas and cut banks on roads at higher elevations may still be somewhat impassable.

“Most hiking and motorized trails have not yet been maintained. Forest crews are working to open lower elevation recreation sites and campgrounds, but some will remain closed for the holiday weekend,” representatives warned.

To make sure your destination is accessible and open, contact the local Ranger District office before you head out, and check seasonal campfire restrictions and area closures as well.

Recreate responsibly: “Do your part to avoid preventable accidents and injuries,” representatives asked. “Injuries, stranded vehicles, and lost or missing people tax the capacity of first responders and search and rescue volunteers, especially those serving rural and remote areas.”

They also reminded folks to make sure they pack with them the 10 essentials, carrying what they need to stay safe if they get lost or stranded, even for short trips. Also, inform someone of where you are going and when you expect to return, and what to do if you don’t arrive on time.

Expect crowds: Make sure you only park in designated areas. Unsafe and illegal parking blocks access for first responders and can put people in danger. Plan ahead and have a “plan B” if you don’t have reservations and the site is full.

Leave no trace and pack it out: As the season ramps up, Forest staff will work hard to maintain the many sites in the region, but at times you may find trash bins or restroom facilities that are full or unusable. Plan accordingly.

“Wildlife-resistant trash containers don’t work when overfilled,” representatives explained. “Food and trash attract wildlife, which creates a hazard for them and for us. If a trash bin isn’t available, please bring your trash out with you and dispose of it in a proper container.”

Also, if a restroom facility is closed or unusable, representatives ask that people “properly dispose of human waste by digging a hole and burying it well away from trails and water sources, or pack it out in a dedicated container or bio-bag.”

“Hygiene products and diapers must be disposed of in a proper trash receptacle; again, if one is full, please do your part and bring these materials out with you or consider going the extra mile by bringing a garbage bag with you so you can leave the outdoors even better than you found it,” they added. “Many thanks to those unsung, unknown volunteer heroes who do this every time they visit the woods.”

Have fun: “We love the outdoors, and we want you to love them too,” representatives said. “By working together to share this space and be safe, we can help ensure the outdoors are accessible and fun for everyone who visits public lands.”