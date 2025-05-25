Clackamas County Bank prepares slate of community events for Support Mt. Hood Hospice Month Published 5:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

As has become tradition in Sandy, locally owned Clackamas County Bank will dedicate the month of June to garnering and giving support to Sandy-based nonprofit hospice Mt. Hood Hospice.

Mt. Hood Hospice provides care to terminally ill patients regardless of their ability to pay, and participating in this month-long fundraiser is one way to support the organization.

All money raised will go toward the Mt. Hood Hospice Community Fund, which allows for the organization to offer that care free of charge as needed, and the Pet Peace of Mind Program, that cares for terminally ill patients’ pets during their final stages of life.

In the past, the bank hosted a big blow-out event at the Zig Zag Inn on Mount Hood annually to fundraise for Mt. Hood Hospice, but over time (and in part due to the pandemic) CCB has turned to other methods of soliciting donations.

This year, the bank and Mt. Hood Hospice will partner to host a series of events for the community, starting on Saturday, June 7, with a special screening of “Goonies” at Sandy Cinema.

“This (fundraising effort) really helps with our mission of caring for terminally ill patients and their loved ones regardless of ability to pay; these programs are vital to our mission,” said Mt. Hood Hospice Community Outreach & Volunteer Coordinator Jolie Phanton. “This year we’re shaking it up. We have a great committee of employees from different CCB branches helping with these events.”

Here is the official schedule:

Special screening of “The Goonies”

When: Doors open at 8:45 a.m., show at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7

Where: Sandy Cinema, 16605 Champion Way

Tickets: Any Clackamas County Bank, cash only

Pleasant Home Saloon

What: 15% of all sales to Mt. Hood Hospice

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (karaoke begins at 7 p.m.) Saturday, June 14

Where: Pleasant Home Saloon, 31637 S.E. Dodge Park Boulevard

Who: Event restricted to ages 21+

Bingo Night

When: Doors at 4 p.m., games at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Where: Country Cut-Ups Barn, 13997 S.E. Richey Road, Boring

Who: All ages, minors must be accompanied by an adult

Annual Shred Event

What: Up to four boxes of documents to be safely shredded by Shred Northwest with a suggested donation of $5

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28

Where: Sandy Clackamas County Bank parking lot, 38975 Proctor Boulevard

“We’re grateful for (the bank’s) support and excited about the fun things we get to do,” Phanton said, expressing her special excitement for the movie screening. “It’s the 40th anniversary; it’s one of my favorite movies; and the fact that the local cinema is letting us use their space is extremely generous.”

Despite the new and additional events, the bank will also still host its customary raffle — as well as special event raffles.

Top prizes include a $750 White’s County Meats gift certificate; and a $1,300-valued barbecue pack with an Avid Armor chamber vacuum sealer, vacuum bags, and Drip EZ BBQ prep tubs.

Tickets are one for $10 or five for $40 and are available at all bank locations.

The most direct way is by making a monetary donation at any Clackamas County Bank location. They will match donations up to $100.

“We appreciate the community’s continued support to help Mt. Hood Hospice,” wrote the Stuchlik/Proctor Family who own and operate Clackamas County Bank. “We feel strongly about helping an organization that does so much for the terminally ill and their families in a time of need.”

The bank has been partnered with Mt. Hood Hospice since the 1980s when late President Randy Proctor served on the board of directors.

Last year’s Support Mt. Hood Hospice Month raised around $35,000 for the organization.

Clackamas County Bank has been operating since 1911. Its first branch was on the former Sandy Main Street (now Pioneer Boulevard), built by owners M.A. Deaton and W.A. Proctor. Now there are multiple locations, including Gresham, Boring, Sandy and Welches. Learn more online at clackamascountybank.com/

Mt. Hood Hospice was the first free-standing hospice in Oregon to be granted Medicare certification in 1987. Since that time the organization, which has been operating for 43 years, has continued to provide the highest quality care to families coping with life-limiting illness. Learn more about Mt. Hood Hospice online at mthoodhospice.org