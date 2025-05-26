Public invited to Sandy Transit Advisory Board meeting Published 5:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 1

The Sandy Transit Advisory Board meets from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Transit Operations Building, 16610 Champion Way, Sandy. The public is welcome to attend all board meetings, which occur quarterly.

The agenda includes but is not limited to grant updates, capital projects and operational updates. The board is actively seeking to fill two at-large positions.

Those unable to attend in person can attend virtually. A link to the Zoom meeting is at ci.sandy.or.us/transit.

Transit information is available by phone at 503-668-3466 or online at ci.sandy.or.us/transit.

For more information, contact Transit Director Andi Howell, 503-489-0925, or ahowell@ci.sandy.or.us. Or, visit ci.sandy.or.us/transit.