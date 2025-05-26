Review: 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid AWD is the small truck you want Published 8:49 am Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 5

Small truck fans rejoice, Ford is finally offering the version of its subcompact Maverick pickup everyone should want – the standard 2.5-liter hybrid engine with available all-wheel-drive. The 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid AWD is EPA rated at around 35 miles per gallon and has additional traction for wet conditions and even light off-road driving.

Better yet, the hybrid AWD combination is not only available on the upper trim levels. My XLT Hybrid AWD tester was just one step above the base XL Maverick. But at $36,115 with options, it still cost about as much as the entry level mid-size Ford Ranger rear-wheel-drive pickup. Though smaller than the Ranger, the standard four-door Maverick still offers a lot of interior room and a bed capable of most weekend chores and recreational trips.

Ford debuted the Maverick in 2021 as a 2022 model. Offered with both the hybrid engine and an EcoBoost turbo 2.0-liter, it was an immediate hit. That was especially true for the hybrid, which was only offered with FWD at the time. Those who wanted AWD needed to buy a more expensive turbo version, but benefited from more power at the expensive of lower mileage.

Back then, the Maverick was only competing against the similar-sized Hyundai Santa Cruz in the subcompact pickup market. That’s still the case, and I don’t understand why. The appeal is so obvious. Many buyers want a truck, but don’t need a full-size or even mid-size pickup. The Maverick is more traditional looking than the angular Santa Cruz, but both fill the need with car-like handling, back seats for two more passengers, and small beds that are still practical enough.

Ford has expanded the Maverick line over the years to include a more off-road capable Tremor version only available with the turbo four and a more advanced AWD system. But now the basic AWD system is available with the hybrid engine, offering the best of both worlds at a reasonable price. More than that, the 2025 Maverick also comes in a new street-styled Lobo trim that includes the turbo engine, a lowered sport-tuned suspension, a quick-shift 7-speed automatic transmission, dual-piston front calipers for the braking system, and unique wheels and trim.

On top of that, all versions of the Maverick benefit from a refresh that includes a new front fascia and an upgraded interior with a better designed dash and a new 13.2″ touchscreen using Sync 4 software with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and 5G LTE connectivity. Climate control knobs have been converted to touch screen controls, freeing up interior space. The radio still has a welcome knob, however.

The 2025 Maverick is available in five trim levels, beginning with the base XL hybrid FWD that starts at $28,145 and continuing through the top-of-the-line Tremor V6 with a standard advanced AWD system at $40,995. Given that AWD is an option on most trim levels, that’s a lot of choices, more than Hyundai Santa Cruz that does not offer a hybrid option and is more expensive across the lineup, with starting prices ranging from $30,200 for the base SE FWD to $43,120 for the top-of-the-line Lobo High that comes standard with the optional turbocharged 2.5-liter four.

I’ve tested several versions of the Maverick over the years, ranging from a basic hybrid to a fully optioned Tremor, and have to say this is the one I would buy. It combines the economy of the hybrid with an AWD system that meets my needs while costing thousands less than the more off-road capable Tremor, which is the best choice for enthusiasts. But everyone who wants a small truck should be able to find a Maverick that meets their needs and budget.

In a week of test driving, the 2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid AWD was always a welcome companion. It looked great in the driveway, like a scale model F-150, but was much easier to get in and out of. The cab was surprisingly roomy for such a small vehicle, while also offering the greater visibility of the subcompact Ford Escape SUV it is based on. The combined 191 horsepower and 173 foot-pounds of torque made it feel quick around town, even though it comes with a Continuously Variable Transmission. Fuel economy hovered at around a displayed 35 miles per gallon. I wasn’t able to refill the tank and do my own calculation because I used so little gas over seven days.

On the road, the performance made me forget about the advantages of the 250 horsepower and 277 foot-pounds of torque provided by the turbo four mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that I’d previously tested. It was mor than fast enough on neighborhood streets, and had more than enough power for freeway driving and passing. The ride was firm without being harsh, which I expect from a small truck. Although the 4.5-foot bed is short, the capacity was more than enough for a weekend trip to a local garden supply store. And, at just around 200 inches, the length made it easy to drive downtown and park in even the smallest spaces.

There are tradeoffs, of course. Some internal materials are inexpensive-looking light plastics designed to help keep the weight down. There is limited leg room in the back seats. And the towing capacity is limited to a maximum of 4,000 pounds, although that should still be enough for most owners.

Full-size pickups have gotten ridiculously large and expensive over the years, being much bigger than most owners need while dazzling with impressive designed, innovative engineering, luxury-level interiors and advanced technologies. Mid-size pickups are smaller and less expensive, but still more than many owners need, opening the door for the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Of the two, the Maverick should appeal to more buyers because of its traditional truck-like styling and greater trim levels, especially the fuel-efficient hybrid version now available with AWD at a relatively low starting price.

2025 Maverick

Base price: $29,340 (base XL hybrid FWD)

Price as tested: $36,115 (XLT Hybrid AWD, with options)

Type: Subcompact pickup

Engines: 2.5-liter hybrid 4 (191 hp, 173 lbs-ft – as tested); turbocharged 2.0-liter 4 (250 hp, 277 lbs-ft)

Transmissions: Continuously Variable Transmission (as tested); 7-speed automatic; 8-speed automatic

Drive modes: Eco, Normal, Slippery

EPA estimated mileage: 42/35 (hybrid FWD); 40/34 (hybrid as tested); 22/30 (turbo 4)

Overall length: 199.8–200.9 inches

Curb weight: 3700-3900 pounds

Final assembly: Hermosillo, Mexico