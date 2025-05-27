Sandy Police respond to report of shooting Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Law enforcement continue to investigate after a reported shooting in Sandy last Thursday evening, which did not involve any injuries.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 22, Sandy police officers responded to a call regarding an alleged shooting in the area of Deloris Avenue and Miller Street.

Suspects reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators found that the victims and suspects knew each other. Fourteen shell casings were collected at the scene, but no injuries or damages were reportedly caused by the shots.

The suspects — Portland resident Timothy Allen, 21, and Sandy resident Kaleb Moore, 20, were later found at a residence in unincorporated Clackamas County, and arrested without incident and taken to Clackamas County Jail where they were booked on accusations of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and recklessly endangering another.

With warrants, officers searched a vehicle and property involved in the shooting, recovering two firearms, one of which had been reported as stolen.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office assisted Sandy Police Department in this call.

Law enforcement encourage anyone with any additional information on this incident to call the Sandy Police Department tip line at 503-489-2195, and reference SPD Case No. 25-0602.