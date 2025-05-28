Sandy baseball’s senior ‘Band of Brothers’ bows out in 2nd round of state Published 9:05 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Sandy baseball was nearly perfect on the road in the second round of playoffs.

Facing a talented Jesuit squad, the Pioneers were hunting that upset victory. For six innings it was within grasp, thanks to a combination of electric pitching from senior ace Brayden Sievertsen; strong field play; and just enough scoring hits to maintain a lead.

But that’s the rub. Sometimes nearly perfect isn’t enough.

After leading nearly the entire evening, the Crusaders celebrated a walk-off walk in the 7th inning with the bases loaded. Sophomore Kyle Goodwin read the pitches, allowing junior Jake Rolling to stroll in for the victory.

“I tried my best — everyone tried their best,” Sievertsen said. “It just didn’t come out our way.”

“We fought hard, went out with a bang,” he added.

No. 12 Sandy lost 3-2 to No. 5 Jesuit Wednesday evening, May 28, in the second round of the 2025 Oregon 6A Baseball State Championships.

“Jesuit is the best hitting team we have faced all year,” said Coach Matt Smallwood. “All nine swing sticks.”

For Sandy (19-10), senior Cooper Hibbs had a triple and RBI; seniors Max Green and Nate Reel scored runs; and Sievertsen had an RBI and tossed 5 strike outs (six innings).

For Jesuit (23-6), Rolling scored a pair of runs; Goodwin and junior Ryder Listy had RBIs; senior Kevin Hval had a run; and sophomore pitcher Chase Kelly tossed 5 strike outs (seven innings).

Sandy beat No. 21 North Medford 5-0 in the first round; while Jesuit downed No. 28 Lincoln 9-0 in its playoff opener.

Sandy senior sendoff

The opening run was scored by Sandy in the 4th inning. Hibbs smacked a booming triple that had Green scream around the bases in a flash. One inning later the Pioneers added to the lead as Sievertsen batted home Reel.

“Let’s go, come on,” Reel roared as he crossed home plate.

But as Sandy’s offense slowly stagnated, those fiery Crusader bats heated up. Five-straight singles in the 6th inning led to a pair of runs, tying it 2-2.

Perhaps the back-breaking moment came in the 7th inning. The Pioneers looked to add to the lead after Sievertsen smacked a gorgeous line drive up the middle. But somehow the Jesuit second baseman leapt up to high-point the ball and snag a highlight reel out.

After it was all done, Sandy baseball gathered in a circle one last time.

No one wanted to be the first to speak. There were tears and hugs, but otherwise everyone let the moment stretch. They savored the last time they would all be together in uniform — a painful prospect for the eight seniors on the roster, most of whom have been playing together since the Cal Ripken days.

Those seniors — Kobe Sparks, Cooper Hibbs, Nate Reel, Brayden Sievertsen, Fisher Winchester, Jonathin Silvis, and Ashton Culp — left an indelible impression on the Pioneers.

“You guys have been a huge part of my life,” Reel said. “Thank you for these last four years.”

“Sandy baseball means everything,” Sievertsen added. “Playing with my guys, my team, my brothers. I’m going to miss you all.”

The coaching staff echoed the praises of every member of the team. It was so much more than their success and talent on the field. It was how much they each had grown and matured. There was excitement about not just what the graduating Pioneers baseball futures hold, but everything they will accomplish as people.

“I’m proud of you guys, you are a special group,” Coach Smallwood added. “It is rare to have eight young men who love the game like you do.”