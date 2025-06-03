Coffee Slingers to open inside Nya’s Bakery in Sandy Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Dannalee Thompson formerly owned Pioneer Coffee and is now brewing a new opportunity in the Nya's Bakery space. (Courtesy Photo: Bella Avalon Photography) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Coffee Slingers is projected to open in June. (Courtesy Photo: Bella Avalon Photography)

When Dannalee Thompson started working as a barista at 15, she had no idea that coffee would become her career.

Then in 2015 she opened the well-loved Pioneer Coffee in Sandy, which she ran until December 2019.

After a hiatus from business, Thompson is back on the caffeine scene with a new venture: Coffee Slingers, found inside Nya’s Bakery, 16607 Champion Way, Suite 300.

“I was just waiting for the right time and right opportunity,” she explained. “I wanted a fresh start. I learned a lot from Pioneer Coffee. Getting back into my passion, it sets my soul on fire. I think (Nya and I are) going to be able to collaborate really well. I’m excited to promote each other.”

Back when she owned Pioneer, Coffee Slingers was a fun phrase she put on shirts for her employees. Now it’s its own brand, which extends to how she categorizes drinks on her menu. For example, in keeping with the theme, there will be options such as Straight Shooters, Bougie Brews and Sips with No Shade.

The menu will include both handcrafted espresso drinks as well as flavored energy drinks.

“I love the art of making the drinks and honestly the relationships with people and being able to give back to the community,” Thompson said. “I enjoy making my own recipes. It’s my passion. I didn’t fully recognize that at 15.”

As she has in the past, Thompson plans to support local fundraising efforts and groups.

“As a business owner, I appreciate being able to give back,” she explained. “Just as a mom, that’s not really something I can do. It’s important for me to give back to the people who support my business.”

Thompson hopes to open this month, but a hard start date has yet to be determined. Keep up with the business and updates about the opening by following Coffee Slingers on Facebook or Instagram.