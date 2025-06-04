Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Thomas M. Caldwell

June 29th 1946 to May 20, 2025

Thomas M. Caldwell passed on May 20, 2025 in Eaglecreek, OR. Born in Beardstown, IL on June 29, 1946.

He has 5 children. He will be remembered as an EMT and Fire Chief in Valencia County, NM and a First Class Petty Officer in the US Navy during Vietnam.

The world may never again know such an interesting character as Thomas Caldwell! There will be a service with full military honors at the Willamette National Cemetery on June 30, 2025 at 11am PT.

We will also be holding a celebration of life for his birthday June 29th at Eagle Fern park at 11am. For More information please call Ben Caldwell at 503-855-9008.