Sandy’s Longest Day Parkway event to highlight city’s newest park Published 11:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Cedar Park will be the site of the 2025 Longest Day Parkway event. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Base Camp includes a new skate park, pump track and jump line. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen)

With a big new park to show off, the city of Sandy is preparing to welcome residents to roll or stroll to Cedar Park and Base Camp for its annual Longest Day Parkway from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 20.

Cedar Park is at 17165 S.E. Meinig Ave. in the green space behind the former Sandy aquatic center.

Aside from the action sports and playground amenities, the park also offers a picnic area, multiple ADA restrooms and a small covered area, and sits next to the Cedar Creek Trail, which connects to the Sandy River Park below.

All of these features will be available to people on June 20, though the Parkway event will run through the surrounding neighborhood.

“We’re pretty proud of the park and what it brings to Sandy,” said city Recreation and Senior Service Manager John Wallace.

For the event, the city will close off parts of Meinig Avenue, Scenic Street, Fir Drive and Hood Street so that people can safely walk and ride bikes and skates around to several different stations.

Each station will have city staff representing each department handing out information and fun giveaways for families.

“I do enjoy that the whole city as an agency comes together to put this on and all the vendors are departments of the city,” Wallace explained. “It really humanizes the city and makes (city staff) accessible to engage with; and it provides another fun event for the community.”

Throughout the event, the Sandy City Council and staff will also be grilling hot dogs and handing out ice cream and cold drinks.

“It’s fun to see people happy, having fun and gathering,” Wallace said.

This event is free of charge for all. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/crv77xxt.