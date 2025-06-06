S.A.F.E. student group hosting expanded Sandy Pride event this June Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Students Advocating for Equality has hosted Pride events for the past several years since the group's inception in 2020. (File Photo)

For several years, the local Students Advocating for Equality (SAFE) group has spearheaded Pride month activities in Sandy.

This June, SAFE leader and high school senior Charlie Bloomer is at the helm of a new kind of Pride celebration for the community: a music festival in Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave.

From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, there will be live music in the Theater in the Woods amphitheater and vendors giving out information, leading activities and selling merchandise in the gazebo.

Bloomer got the idea for the festival from working at Portland-based nonprofit Friends of Noise, through which she helps provide audio for events on the Sound Squad Supreme team. Friends of Noise are allowing Bloomer to use equipment to host the Sandy festival.

“I thought it would be a really cool opportunity to use the equipment and bring it to Sandy,” she said. “I’m excited to see the community come together. In past years, this event hosted by SAFE has meant a lot to me.”

Bloomer is a Sandy area native, attending OTA and now Sandy High, where she’ll graduate in a few weeks.

“I think growing up I didn’t always feel welcome,” she explained. “That’s why I feel so passionately about keeping SAFE going. I think it’s important for queer people to be able to call Sandy their home.”

Among the vendors coming to what’s been dubbed Sandy Pride in the Park will be several local small businesses like Dagger’s Crochet, Wander Free & Queer, Sacred Space Collective, as well as both state and local level nonprofit organizations such as the Cascade AIDS Project and Identity Euphoria. The Oregon Trail Democrats have also put their name in to attend, among others.

Mountain Mama Mobile Kitchen will be on site serving up food for purchase.

Genres played by the musicians attending runs the gamut, from folk to indie to hip hop.

The musical line-up will include the following artists:

Cleo Berryman

Laughing About Nothing

MXSTY! & SK1HEX

NOAlarm

Denali Barrett

GOLEM PINK

“I tried to have a little bit of everything,” Bloomer said. “I wanted to attract all kinds of people to come out to this event.”

For more information about Pride in the Park, follow SAFE on Instagram.

This event is sponsored by local business Hoodland Shuttle.