Sandy man faces 25 years in prison after conviction for sexually abusing a minor Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Gregory Lee Westfall (Courtesy Photo: Clackamas County DA)

After a four-day trial by jury, Sandy man Gregory Lee Westfall, 70, has been convicted for sexually abusing a girl repeatedly for years.

The abuse reportedly occurred when the girl, who is now 20 years old, was 7 and continued until she was 12. According to a statement from the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the woman reported the abuse to a family member when she was 17.

When initially reported, Westfall denied the claim and alleged that a family friend was possibly to blame.

He has now been convicted on five first-degree counts of sexual abuse and two first-degree counts of sodomy. Westfall will be sentenced at 1 p.m. June 24, and he is facing a 25-year prison sentence.

In Oregon, Jessica’s Law requires a minimum 25-year sentence for adults convicted of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

This case was prosecuted by Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Torrey McConnell.