Hoodland Women’s Club to host annual ‘Scramble Fore Scholarships’ golf tourney, auction Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

This year's event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26. (Courtesy Photo: Hoodland Women's Club) The Hoodland Women's Club annual golf tournament and auction helps raise funds for people in need and scholarships for local students. (Courtesy Photo: Hoodland Women's Club)

For decades, the Hoodland Women’s Club has served the communities on Mount Hood, assisting those in need and giving scholarships to local students pursuing continued education.

Part of how the club continues to be able to facilitate these programs is through fundraising — like with the annual golf tournament and auction, which has become a tradition for many on the mountain.

This year the “Scramble Fore Scholarships” tournament kicks off at Mount Hood Oregon Resort, 68010 E. Fairway Ave., Welches, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26.

Following the tournament is a lunch catered by Busy Bee Catering, accompanied by a live auction and raffle, which both benefit the organization’s Scholarship and Community Giving programs.

Registration is still open and can be completed online at hoodlandwomensclub.org.

You can still register for $120 for the golf tournament until June 13. Those who only wish to participate in the lunch and auction portion of the event can purchase tickets online for $25 through June 20.

“This is a community celebration of the impact the organization has had on the past year, a massive thank you to all of our supporters and benefactors in our Hoodland community, and a meet and greet with our scholarship recipients from this year,” said Hoodland Women’s Club President Bri Dittlinger. “I love the spirit of this mountain community, and the golf tournament really shines a light on the entire spectrum of community generosity, involvement, and support of local initiatives and support services.”

This year’s event will boast a few new features, including music from local DJ Kyle Sullivan, free food and drink specials throughout the golf course, as well as additional golf contests throughout the day.

“The focus this year is on FUNdraising, celebrating member-owned businesses, mountain support, and all of the generosity of this community,” Dittlinger explained.

The first $12,500 raised by the June 26 event will support the club’s scholarship program, which provides $2,500 scholarships to five local high school seniors and adults in the Mount Hood community pursuing continued education.

After that goal is reached, any additional funds benefit the community giving programs, including a community fund that offers financial support to residents experiencing hardships related to accessing food or paying for utilities, housing, or health care.

Last year the club raised $31,000, which doubled the impact of the club’s community giving.

“Support, celebration, and visibility,” Dittlinger said when asked why this annual event is so important. “It’s vital to our mission that we are able to continue these community programs for our village; celebration of community wins is greatly needed, especially during this current social climate; ensuring our community knows who the Hoodland Women’s Club is, what we do to support our community, and how they can get involved ensures that we can continue our mission and impact for another 61 years. ‘We are women with vision, empowering each other to achieve a better community,’ and we’d love to meet you and share our passion for supporting this amazing mountain community.”

If you’re unable to attend the tournament and would still like to donate, you can do so online at hoodlandwomensclub.org or email info@hoodlandwomensclub.org