Sandy High grad receives accolade for coverage of women's sports

As women’s sports slowly receive more time in the spotlight, 2005 Sandy High grad Lindsay Schnell is also being recognized for her part in highlighting the stories of those women.

On June 4, the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and the APSE Foundation announced that Schnell, formerly with USA Today Sports and now writing for The Athletic, is the second winner of the Billie Jean King Award for Excellence in Women’s Sports Coverage.

Schnell’s four-story portfolio, which earned her this award, received the following comment from a judge:

“Lindsay Schnell’s portfolio tackled some of the biggest issues facing women athletes today – body image, race, motherhood, mental health – head on. I really got to know these women, and what is important to them, through Lindsay’s writing. She showed versatility and creativity.”

Schnell will officially receive her award on June 28 at the APSE summer conference in downtown Minneapolis. Along with the award, Schnell will also receive a $5,000 grant from the Billie Jean King Foundation.

“I’m so overwhelmed, in the best way possible, by this honor,” Schnell told APSE. “I’ve spent my entire career fighting for coverage of women. As women’s sports have exploded in popularity the last few years it’s been so gratifying to not only have a front-row seat, but be able to chronicle their rise.”

Schnell was joined in the top three of the award’s finalists by The Washington Post’s Candace Buckner and The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian.

“Congratulations to Lindsay Schnell on receiving this year’s award for excellence in women’s sports coverage, and thank you to all the journalists who entered the APSE competition,” Billie Jean King said. “Sustainable media coverage of women’s sports is vital to the continued growth of women’s sports. These journalists tell our stories, and the Billie Jean King Foundation is proud to partner with APSE to spotlight and celebrate all journalists who have made a commitment to cover women’s sports year-round.”

According to the APSE website, “the Billie Jean King Award for Excellence in Women’s Sports Coverage was created in February 2024 to highlight and elevate journalism created around women’s athletics, professionally, collegiately and at the local level.”