No. 8 Oregon State baseball walks off Louisville for 4-3 win to open MCWS Published 7:43 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

The No. 8 Oregon State Beavers (48-14-1) walked off Louisville (40-23) to open the 2025 Men’s College World Series, taking a 4-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday, June 13 at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha.

After Louisville plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 3-3, shortstop Aiva Arquette reached on a single before outfielder Gavin Turley drove a double to left field. Arquette scored the winning run off of Turley’s bottom-of-the-ninth knock — the Beavers’ only extra-base hit of the game.

The Beavers will face Coastal Carolina (54-11) at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, in their next action. The Chanticleers won their 24th-straight game, beating Arizona (44-20) 7-4 in Friday’s early game. Louisville and Arizona will play an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Oregon State’s All-American freshman right-hander Dax Whitney made the start for the orange and black, dueling against Louisville’s Patrick Forbes for five frames. Both Forbes and Whitney faced the minimum through the first three innings, combining for 11 strikeouts before the start of the fourth inning.

Whitney allowed his first two hits in the top of the fourth, but struck out the side to escape the two-on jam. Forbes’ first cracks of the outing were less forgiving, letting up his first four hits of the contest in the bottom half of the fourth. An RBI groundout from Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley scored third baseman Trent Carway before an RBI-single from catcher Wilson Weber brought shortstop Aiva Arquette in to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead.

With nine strikeouts under his belt, Whitney worked a quick top of the fifth, popping up a pair of Cardinals and recording the third out on a grounder to AJ Singer at second base. The sixth inning would be the freshman right-hander’s last, walking Louisville leadoff batter Kamau Neighbors and allowing a single to centerfielder Lucas Moore before being relieved by sophomore right-hander Eric Segura.

Whitney allowed just three hits, one walk and one run while striking out nine in his 5.1-inning outing.

Segura surrendered an RBI single to Louisville third baseman Jake Munroe (credited as an earned run against Whitney) before wiggling out of the inning with a strikeout and a pop up. Segura threw just 14 pitches before handing the game off to fellow right-handed sophomore Wyatt Queen for two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Beavers matched Louisville’s one-run sixth with one of their own, loading the bases and chasing Forbes (5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) out of the game.

Left-hander Justin West finished off the sixth for Forbes, seeing Singer come in to score on an error but stranded the bases loaded with strikeouts to Caraway and pinch-hitter Carson McEntire. West also turned in a scoreless seventh inning for the Cardinals despite letting up two hits. The Louisville junior has not allowed a run in four appearances (6.2 IP) this postseason.

Freshman right-hander Jake Schweitzer turned in a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Cardinals, getting Louisville to the top of the ninth trailing Oregon State 3-1.

Beavers’ right-hander Kellan Oakes took over on the hill in the top of the ninth when chaos broke out.

Louisville left-fielder Zion Rose ripped a ball to left that eluded a diving Turley for a triple. Freshman first baseman Tague Davis drove Rose in with a single. Davis’ pinch-runner, Tanner Shiver, was caught stealing by Weber for the first out of the frame.

Shortstop Alex Alecia ended up on third base on a ground ball, with errors on Arquette and Weber putting him 90 feet from home. Alecia didn’t have to wait long to score, with a first pitch single from Neighbors bringing him in for the tying run. Oakes (5-0) recorded the next two outs in order, sending the 3-3 tie to the bottom of the ninth.

Leadoff man Caraway started the frame with a groundout, with Arquette singling off of Schweitzer (4-2) and Turley driving the walk-off double down the left-field line to fend off Louisville.

Oregon State will face Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 15 at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha.