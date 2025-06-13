Sandy’s annual Noah’s Quest runs into 20th year Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

It’s now been nearly 20 years since longtime city events organizer Carol Cohen and her husband prepared to welcome their first child, only to instead mourn the loss of a son they never had a chance to meet.

In his memory Cohen arranged the Noah’s Quest 5K Walk/Run, which has come to hold so much meaning for many people who’ve had babies die either in utero or after birth because of complications.

In keeping with the tradition joined now by hundreds of families, Cohen will host the fundraiser for the Brief Encounters support group again at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at Sandy Bluff Park, 36910 Goldenrain St., Sandy.

“It is so hard to believe it has been 20 years since our Noah passed,” Cohen said.

All proceeds from the event benefit Brief Encounters, a Portland-based nonprofit organization specializing in support for families coping with the loss of a child. A representative from the group will give a presentation.

Healthy snacks and refreshments donated by Starbucks, Grocery Outlet and Ever Fresh Fruit Co. will be available for participants. The event is also sponsored by Hoodview Disposal and Clackamas County Bank, and is hosted by the Sandy Parks and Recreation Department.

As is tradition, new, engraved memorial bricks will be placed in the walkway at the park to commemorate children participants have lost and wish to honor.

There also will be quotes from parents and babies’ names staked along the route. Those who’d like to have a name placed can submit them with their registration online by 2 p.m. on June 27 or at day-of registration.

Registration is available at the event or online at briefencounters.org/noahs-quest or by calling 503-668-5569.

The event includes a kiddie run, 10K and 5K runs and a 5K walk.

“This is not a race, it is about reconnecting with families that have been to this annual event for maybe 20 years or one year or maybe this is their first year,” Cohen explained. “What makes this a special event is we all reunite together again, support each other with our losses, grief, and just knowing that we are feeling the same emptiness and how important it is that at least on this day we get to hear our babies names and we never forget them.”

Registration on Saturday starts at 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m. The 1K Kiddie Run starts at 9 a.m., followed by the 5K walk at 9:15 a.m. and the 5K run at 9:20 a.m.

Participation costs $30 before June 27 and $40 on the day of the event. Children can participate in the kiddie run for $5.

For more information, visit briefencounters.org/noahs-quest.