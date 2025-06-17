Legacy Mount Hood secures funding for high-tech imaging Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center secured significant donations to improve surgical experiences for patients with breast cancer during its annual fundraiser.

The Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser brought in more than $80,000 to purchase a new Trident Radiography System. That high-tech machine provides imaging within the operating room.

The Trident system allows a surgeon to immediately confirm if a full lesion has been removed during surgery. The expedited results reduces the length of the procedure and amount of time the patient is under anesthesia.

The fundraiser was Thursday, May 29, at Rossi Farms. Cathy Marshall was the emcee. Featured speakers Dr. Nathalie Johnson and Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh spoke about how the new tech will improve patient care.

Legacy Mount Hood is a full-service community hospital in Gresham. It has advanced care and expertise in robotic-assisted surgery, cancer treatment and gastrointestinal care.