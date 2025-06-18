Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Heather (Templeton) Green,

December 31, 1937 to May 21, 2025

Heather (Templeton) Green, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, at the age of 87 in Gresham, Oregon, surrounded by the love of her family.

Heather was born on December 31, 1937 to James and Mary Templeton. She was raised in Portland, and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1955. She worked in the administration office at Parkrose High School, and then in inside sales until her retirement in 2001. She was a past member of the Sweet Adelines singing group, spent her retirement years volunteering for the Elks Club, and enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Heather is survived by her husband, Donald Green, whom she married in 1978; her three children, Kerry Young, Scot Young (Didi), and Greg Young; stepsons Daymon Green (Sonnet) and Dale Porter (Susan); grandchildren, Cori Constien (John), Jacob Young (Lauran), and Ryan Young; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Heather’s legacy is one of love, humor, and grace. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2025 from noon to 4:00 pm at the Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 NE Division St., Gresham, OR 97030.