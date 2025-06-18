Sandy Mountain Festival returns with forest fantasy theme this July Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The City of Sandy hosts several kids events during the week of Sandy Mountain Festival. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more More than 100 vendors have signed up already this year to have a booth in the festival. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Last year's event saw vendors with a wide variety of wares. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen)

Last year the Sandy Mountain Festival theme was yesterday, today and tomorrow, and the committee has kept good on its promise of honoring old traditions and dreaming up new ones.

That’s why this year the festival will include a new feature (or rather, a new-to-most feature): a car show.

This was formerly part of the festival years ago, but in recent times has not been included.

“We’re excited to bring it back,” said committee president Lisa Snider.

Festival volunteer and local real estate broker Grant Baker will head up that portion of the weekend’s festivities in the parking lot of the Sandy Assembly of God Church, 39800 Highway 26, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

In honoring longtime traditions, Snider also mentioned that the festival committee plans to bring back the five-generation Queen’s Court next year, so start thinking about who you’d like to nominate.

As is tradition, the festival kicks off on Thursday, July 10, with the parade at 7 p.m. that runs east down Pioneer Boulevard from Bluff Road to Wolf Drive. Make sure to get your spot early.

While the theme of the parade is Forest Fantasy, the festival committee wants to spend this year’s event highlighting the idea of giving back.

While the Sandy Mountain Festival is best known for it’s annual event in Meinig Park, the nonprofit organization is involved in the community year-round.

“The festival goes on for several days, but Sandy Mountain Festival is so much more,” Snider explained. “We’re about giving back. It’s really important for the festival to be able to give back to the community.”

The festival supports several other local nonprofits and efforts throughout the year, including but not limited to the Sandy Kiwanis Christmas Basket Program, WinterFest, the D31 Foundation’s Sandy Night Out, the Sandy Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, and more.

With the spirit of volunteering in mind, the committee chose to honor longtime Sandy area educator and VFW commander Bert Key as grand marshal in this year’s parade.

Key has served the Sandy community in a variety of ways for decades, and was even one of Snider’s high school teachers.

Artisans with their wares and nonprofit groups serving up tasty treats take over Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave., starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 12. So far, more than 100 vendors have signed up.

This year there will be a few new faces among the artisans and food vendors alike, as a few for-profit eateries have been invited to join the festivities and add to the food options.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13. As is tradition, there will also be live music and other entertainment on both the front and back stages in the park all weekend.

The Sandy Mountain Festival is an entirely volunteer-run event, and as such is always open to new people getting involved.

“I’m impressed with our team and all of our board members,” Snider has said. “They’re amazing and they give it their all.”

Those interested in helping make the 2026 Sandy Mountain Festival happen can visit the website at sandymountainfestival.org for more information.

“Come have fun, enjoy the entertainment and all of the booths,” Snider said. “Spend the day with us and see what Sandy has to offer, not just the festival, but the local businesses. There is so much.”