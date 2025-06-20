Serving Sandy with pizza by the slice Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Mt. Pizza offers pizza by the slice from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Staff Photo: Brit Allen) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Suzanne Jackson and her father Wayne Slagle opened Mt. Pizza in Sandy on May 23. (Staff Photo: Brit Allen) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Mt. Pizza offers several brews on tap, mostly from Oregon. (Staff Photo: Brit Allen)

Just in time for summer, Sandy gained a new business: Mt. Pizza.

Suzanne Jackson and her father Wayne Slagle turned what was once Le Happy Creperie into Mt. Pizza and Brews, bringing pizza and Oregon-based beers to 38687 Proctor Blvd. The restaurant opened May 23.

Mt. Pizza isn’t Jackson and Slagle’s first business venture — they previously co-owned the Cascade Locks Ale House with two friends from 2012-2017, and the family owned a coffee shop/deli when Jackson was a child — but they are new to Sandy.

“It’s fun to own something and include your family and be involved with the community,” Jackson said. And she’s excited to continue to get more involved in the Sandy community. “I do plan on helping out with events either by giving my time or donations.”

She’s already made donations to the Sandy Track and Field Booster Club and catered a lunch for local educators.

Jackson is a Reynolds High School graduate and has lived in east Gresham for 14 years. She said she was happy to have an opportunity to open a business closer to home after commuting to Cascade Locks for years.

“I really like Sandy and I liked the people and the vibe,” she explained. “The environment (for families) is great here and I wanted another family restaurant.”

At Mt. Pizza they have eight specialty pies, as well as salads, sandwiches and a variety of appetizers.

Jackson made pizza at the Ale House for years, and even visited Italy three years ago and now uses a sauce recipe she learned there on the pies at Mt. Pizza.

“Pizza is my favorite food,” Jackson said. “I’ve been making homemade pizza for 20 years.”

Part of why Jackson is so drawn to pizza is the communal aspect, she said.

“It brings people together,” she said. “It makes people connect and have to stay with each other.”

So far the restaurant’s most popular pie is that named for the business — the Mt. Pizza — which features a marinara base topped with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers and onions.

Jackson’s personal favorite is called the Chick Peak, which includes barbecue sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, with hot honey drizzled on top.

Though Jackson intended for May 23 to be a soft opening, the community response was definitely grand.

“It was an insane weekend,” she explained. “Everyone was so supportive and came out. It was good. Everyone has been so great.”

In the future, Jackson plans to have live music at Mt. Pizza, and eventually even brew their own cider. But for now they’re happy getting to know all of their new customers, and they encourage people to book their parties and group dinners there.

“We want people to feel welcome to bring their families here,” Jackson said.

Mt. Pizza is open six days a week, except Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pizza is available by the slice from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, find Mt. Pizza on Facebook.