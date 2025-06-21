Keeping Sandy Posted: What’s happening in the Sandy area? Published 12:00 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

The City of Sandy hosts several kids events during the week of Sandy Mountain Festival. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen)

EVENTS

HWC Golf Tournament: Spend a day on the course for a great cause. The Hoodland Women’s Club Golf Tournament will return to raise funds for the group’s local scholarship program and community initiatives at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, June 26, at Mount Hood Oregon Resort, 68010 E. Fairway Ave., Welches. Register by June 13 to guarantee a spot. Open to golfers of all skill levels. More:tinyurl.com/4kv92pyz

Noah’s Quest: For those who’ve lost a child, the hope of a child and those who care, the city of Sandy will host its annual Noah’s Quest 5K/10K Walk & Run (plus 1K Kiddie Run) on Saturday, June 28, in Sandy Bluff Park, 36910 Goldenrain St., Sandy. Pre-registration is $30, day-of registration is $40 and participation in the Kiddie Run is $5. Packet pick-up/day-of registration begins at 8 a.m., with an opening ceremony 8:45 a.m.

Mountain Fest: Celebrate the 53rd year of the Sandy tradition — Sandy Mountain Festival — from July 12-13. On Thursday, July 10, the festivities will commence with the Sandy Mountain Festival Parade in the downtown core at 7 p.m. Then Saturday and Sunday, artists will set up to sell and display their wares in Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy. Local nonprofits are also typically on site to sell refreshments, and the city of Sandy will host events throughout the week/weekend to accompany the festival. For more information, visit sandymountainfestival.org.

Music Fair and Feast: The Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) will hold its largest annual fundraising event July 10-12, in Centennial Plaza. Sandy Music Fair and Feast will include a Family Night (Thursday), Family Day with kids activities (Saturday), Family BINGO (Saturday), live music, food, and a beer and wine garden (open all weekend). More: sandyoregonchamber.org/music-fair-and-feast.

Kiwanis Cruise-In: Car enthusiasts start your engines and prepare your stomachs for the 65th annual Sandy Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Cruise-In from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 27. For one day only, the Kiwanis will flip flapjacks while you flip over a collection of hotrods at Hull Park and Learning Center, 43233 S.E. Oral Hull Road, Sandy. Proceeds help the Kiwanis Club serve the community throughout the year. For more information or to register your own car for the show, visit sandykiwanis.org/cruise-in/.

Night Out: Nonprofit organization D31 Foundation will host its annual Sandy Night Out from 4:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, in the Mount Hood Farmers Market space at 38600 Proctor Blvd., Sandy. The family friendly event will include free dinner, live music, games and fun activities for all ages. There will be ticketed activities and a raffle, which proceeds from support the Sandy Community Kindness Program. More: facebook.com/share/1FuUnDVRnh.

Boring & Dull Day: From 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, members of the Boring, Oregon Foundation and various local nonprofit organizations will gather to scoop and serve ice cream for community members in Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Rd. Orgs will table, offering information and activities. Food vendors, live music and a raffle also included. The Boring Parade starts at 4:45 p.m. More: facebook.com/BoringOregonFoundation

Bingo Night: Sandy Grange, 34705 S.E. Kelso Road, is hosting bingo night on the first and third Fridays of every month. Dinner costs $5 and is served from 6-6:30 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Bingo costs $12 for three cards. For more information, visit The Sandy Grange on Facebook.

Community Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. Sandy Grange, 34705 S.E. Kelso Road, the last Sunday of each month. Breakfast, which costs $5 per plate, is served from The menu includes pancakes, meat, eggs, juice and coffee. For more information, visit The Sandy Grange on Facebook.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Firwood Community Planning Organization and Wildcat Neighborhood Association: 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Dover Fire Station, 24545 S.E. Firwood Road, Sandy. Call Marge Stewart at 503-668-8797 for more information. To find out which CPO you’re a member of, visit clackamas.us/citizenin/cpo.html.

Oregon Trail Democrats: host hybrid meetings, meeting live at the Clackamas County Bank meeting room at 38975 Proctor Blvd. the fourth Tuesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. is social time and the meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. Contact oregontraildems@gmail.com for the meeting link if joining virtually.

CLUBS

Sandy Rotary Club: 4 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday at the Sandy Fire Annex, 17459 Bruns Ave., Sandy. Anyone is welcome to become a member.

Sandy Kiwanis Club: 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Sandy Fire Annex, 17459 Bruns Ave., Sandy. Visit sandykiwanis.org or call 971-255-7013 for more information.

ASSISTANCE

Free laundry: 6-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Cedars Laundromat in Sandy Marketplace, 36649 Highway 26. Laundry of Love in Sandy lets families do three small loads of laundry. To donate quarters, detergent or volunteer hours, contact the organization via Facebook at facebook.com/LaundryLoveSandy/ or call Pastor Paul Stone at 971-322-3141.

Drop or Swap clothing event: 10 a.m.-noon the first Sunday of every month at The Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church, 18575 S.E. Langensand Road. Offers lightly used children’s clothing, toys, shoes and books. Those who can are encouraged to bring donations, but it is not required. Anyone can attend and benefit. For more information, call Tami Beaty at 503-698-4622.

Sandy Community Action Center: The center aids those with food insecurity by hosting a self-shop style pantry that is open every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not necessary and ID is not required. The pantry is located at 38982 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy. For more information, call 503-668-4746.