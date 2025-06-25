Published 6:19 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Dolores Jane DeMarco

November 4, 1932 – February 2, 2025

Dolores Jane (Crossett) DeMarco passed away peacefully of natural causes at Powell Valley Assisted Living on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the age of 92, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Tacoma, Washington on November 4, 1932, Dolores later settled in Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from Washington High School in 1950.

She worked as a clerk for Farmers Insurance, The Oregonian, and the Multnomah County Courthouse, retiring in 1997. In 1953, Dolores married the love of her life, Adolph DeMarco. They shared 65 years together and raised their family on Stephens Street in Portland.

She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, (Tana, Darla and Vicki) seven grandchildren (Katie, Stacey, Michelle, Andrea, Angela, Sam and Carrie) and six great-grandchildren (Tyer, Ace, Victoria, Julia, Jalen and Mila).

A celebration of life will be held on June 28, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Gresham Memorial Chapel 257 SE Roberts Ave. Gresham, OR 97080.