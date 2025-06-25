Published 6:26 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Fred Riedel

October 3, 1948 to June 9. 2025

Fred Riedel, a husband, father, grandpa, teacher and friend left this world to fly with the angels on June 9th, 2025. He leaves behind a legacy of love, music, and friendship.

Fred was born in Minot, North Dakota, on Oct. 3, 1948 and was adopted by Rev. Fred and Olga Riedel. He has lived in North Dakota, Minnesota, Venezuela, Idaho, Washington and Oregon and left his mark in all the places he called home.

During his teenage years, Fred learned to play guitar and joined various choral groups where his love of music exploded. He got his bachelor’s degree in music and Elementary Education from Concordia, Portland and Eastern Washington State College and began his teaching career in Umatilla, Oregon. It was there where he met his soulmate and bride, Koni Kitz. Umatilla was a fabulous place to begin teaching careers and build a close-knit community of forever friends.

After the birth of their first child, Kristi, they moved to Gresham, Oregon, in 1987. Fred spent the rest of his teaching career at Hollydale and East Gresham grade schools. He had a unique style that included teaching his students songs to remember science facts and wrote a musical entitled “Life on Earth” that featured these science songs. Many students have returned years after leaving his classroom and will tell you that “light travels at 186,000 miles per second…that’s fast” or that “layers of rock with pressure on top make sedimentary rock…and roll!”

Fred had three amazing children. He enjoyed coaching Gavin and Kyle in soccer and basketball. His kids loved when he would read stories aloud because he would use different voices and bring the story to life. Favorites included the Series of Unfortunate Events and anything by Roald Dahl or Shel Silverstein.

Fred was part of the worship team at Trinity Lutheran Church and operated the sound for a high school performing group called Genesis for 15 years. Fred often played in bands– beginning in college playing with Sun Shiny Daze, at McNary Heights School with a staff band called Fred’s Garage and in Gresham with Blues Battalion where he often sang with his daughter, Kristi. There was always music in the house!

One of Fred’s greatest joys was recently getting to meet his biological siblings and extended family through 23 and Me. Deb Petry, Shelli Dockter, and Denise Miller all from North Dakota and Gene Huft of Texas proudly call him brother. Fred was grateful to have met and been embraced by so many relatives in this wonderful “Miller Family”.

Fred will be remembered for his love of music and even more for his love of family and friends. We were honored to know him and will carry his memories forever.

He is survived by his wife Koni, daughter Kristi (Andrew), son Gavin (Andrea), grandson Cameron and dog Timber. He is now joyously exploring in Heaven with his youngest child, Kyle.

There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday, July 13th at 2:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church on Eastman and Powell in Gresham. To celebrate Fred, raise a glass and jam to your favorite music. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite arts organization or keep supporting efforts to control diabetes and cancer.