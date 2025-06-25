Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Lillard Francis Olson

October 30, 1963 to June 14, 2025

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Lillard Olson, 61, on June 14th 2025.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Cathy and a vast blended family of children and grand-children, 3 older sisters, 2 older brothers, and countless other friends and family members. Lillard was predeceased by his parents Norine “Zel” and William “Art” Olson.

The love and dedication he had to family was unwavering. Known as “Oly” to his peers, he was a pillar in the Truck Driving community – working diligently as a Shop Steward for the Teamsters and fighting for fair working standards for his Union brothers and sisters.

Oly retired as a loyal driver from Fred Meyer after more than 20 years of service. He was raised in Gresham, with strong ties to the community and a wide network of endearing friendships.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 21st at 1pm at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home in Gresham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Oregon Humane Society.