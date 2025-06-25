Sandy Area Chamber prepares for weekend of fun for all ages Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Multiple musicians and bands are set to take the stage in Centennial Plaza for Sandy Music Fair and Feast July 10-12. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Shay Shay will host Bingo at Sandy Music Fair and Feast as part of family day on July 12. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen)

With the colloquially known Sandy Mountain Days also comes what the locals refer to as the “beer garden.”

While the “beer garden” — Sandy Music Fair and Feast — isn’t part of the Sandy Mountain Festival, it has long been considered part of the weekend experience, and it will return this July to Centennial Plaza.

Music Fair and Feast is the Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraiser, and it helps them provide events and resources for the business community and also support local charitable efforts, such as adopting families around the winter holidays.

This year’s event will kick off with family night from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10. The event flips to 21 and older with band Radio Riots playing after the Sandy Mountain Festival parade concludes around 8 p.m. and runs until 11:30 p.m.

Friday, July 11, the doors open with live music again at 5 p.m. that runs through 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 12, doors open at noon for family day activities with community Bingo provided by local volunteer Shay Shay at 1:30 p.m. and music from 3 p.m. to midnight, featuring multiple local bands.

Several of the bands and the food vendors are local to the area, making this an even more Sandy-centric event.

Food vendors will serve up multiple meal options, and chamber volunteers will tend bar, serving a special mixed drink as well as several other beer and wine options.

Chamber Executive Director Khrys Jones said she’s excited to offer more time for Bingo, as well as more bands this year. The family day will also have some more features, including blow-up carnival games, a painting activity (with water-based paint) for kids and multiple giveaways.

She’s also excited to have upgraded the furniture for the event, with more comfortable seating available for those attending, and also to have a special booth available for volunteers where they can take a break during the day.

That said, Jones added that “it’s always the kids” that make the event fun for her.

“I love watching them enjoy the activities; they’re always so much fun,” Jones explained. “There are so many kids activities available, even without the carnival. I feel like the community has come together to make sure there are things for the kids to do.”

The presenting sponsor, as usual, is Sandy’s own Les Schwab. Major sponsors include Clackamas County Bank and Wildwoods Pest Control.

For a full list of community partners and sponsors, or more information on the musical line-up for Sandy Music, Fair and Feast, visit sandyoregonchamber.org/music-fair-and-feast.