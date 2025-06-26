2025 Hidden Bottle Hunt hides six commemorative bottles across the state Published 1:20 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden across Oregon. (Courtesy photo: BottleDrop)
The regions for the 2025 Hidden Bottle Hunt. (Courtesy photo: BottleDrop)

A statewide treasure hunt has begun, with folks seeking six commemorative, special bottles hidden across Oregon.

Anyone who finds one will get a unique keepsake and an opportunity to support a nonprofit organization.

The 2025 Hidden Bottle Hunt kicked off Thursday, June 26. The annual summer event, now in its 5th year, has folks follow clues for a statewide scavenger hunt. Treasure hunters can follow along to daily postings on the BottleDrop website.

Learn more about the hunt and get the clues online at bottledrop.com/hunt. The final clues will be shared Sunday, June 29.

“The Hidden Bottle Hunt has always been about discovery and wonder, and this year we’re taking that spirit to new heights,” said Devon Morales, vice president of external affairs for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. “The 2025 hunt invites participants to explore Oregon trails and parks under skies as timeless and awe-inspiring as the stars themselves.”

The collectible bottles were designed this year to honor the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary in Lake County. DarkSky Oregon is all about diminishing light pollution.

“This year’s Hidden Bottle Hunt is an opportunity for Oregonians to celebrate the outdoors and learn how to light wisely at night,” said Bill Kowalik, chairperson of DarkSky Oregon. “Good luck to all participants — starry nights for all.”

Regional treasure hunt

The 2025 Hidden Bottle Hunt has six separate, simultaneous hunts. Hunters can seek the bottles in various regions across the state. The bottles are in a park, along a trail, or in open public land. Each bottle will have daily clues.

Those who find one will get to keep the commemorative bottle and select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 donation through the Containers for Change program.

The treasure hunt is also a celebration of the Oregon Bottle Bill. Former governor Tom McCall signed the bill 54 years ago, establishing the nation’s first beverage container redemption system. Last year Oregon’s preliminary redemption rate was 90.4%, with Oregonians returning more than 2 billion containers for Grade-A domestic recycling.