Sandy announces lineup for 2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema Published 11:41 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Sandy's 2025 2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema has an exciting lineup of musical acts and outdoor films. (Courtesy photo: City of Sandy) The movie poster for Wicked. (Courtesy photo: Universal Pictures)

Sandy is bringing magical sights and fantastic sounds to a local park this summer as part of an annual concerts and movies in the park series.

The 2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema has an exciting lineup of talented musicians and Blockbuster hits. The concerts run from 6-8 p.m., and the movies start at dusk. The musical acts have food and drinks available for purchase.

The music/film series is held at Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave.

2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema lineup

Concerts

Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts: Wednesday, July 16

Jukebox Heroes: Wednesday, July 30

The Revival Brothers Band: Wednesday, Aug. 13

Movies