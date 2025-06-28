Slideshow: 2025 Les Schwab Bowl Published 9:47 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from Team Columbia’s win over Team Willamette in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 28.

To see even more images from this event, click here.