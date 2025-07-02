Sandy secures $5 million grant for wastewater upgrades Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The city of Sandy secured an influx of dollars to support upgrades to its wastewater system, which should keep rates affordable for residents.

Sandy got a $5 million grant from the Oregon Legislature to construct a new pipeline connecting the city to the Gresham wastewater treatment facility.

“This (grant) directly reduces the amount Sandy needs to borrow,” said City Manager Tyler Deems. “That means less pressure on ratepayers and a more affordable future for our community.”

The grant will aid in the design and engineering for that pipeline to Gresham. The city said the partnership with Gresham will lead to regional economies of scale and remove the current system’s capacity limitations. Sandy said it will discontinue the moratorium on development once that pipeline is complete.

All of this is part of the city’s comprehensive rehaul of how it addresses wastewater. Learn more online at ci.sandy.or.us/publicworks/page/sandy-clean-waters