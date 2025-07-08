Published 10:39 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Wilma L. Guttridge

1929 – 2025

Wilma Lucille Guttridge arrived on this earth in January 1929 and departed into heaven in June 2025. In her final years Wilma was surrounded by two of her favorite things, flowers and family.

Wilma was the first child of Everett and Margaret Shibley, and was eventually followed by four brothers and one sister. She fondly remembered growing up on the Forest Home Stock Farm, sitting in her grandfather’s lap in his rocking chair, and running to the edge of the canyon with her brother Elwin to try and see the logging train when it blew the whistle (they never made it in time…). Wilma enjoyed going to the one room Springwater School; walking the two miles from home, and then as she grew older being able to ride her horse – sometimes accompanied by her brother(s).

In 1949 Wilma married Joseph Guttridge, “that handsome man with the bright red hair”. They spent 60 years together until Joe’s passing in 2009. Their early years were very busy earning a living on the Guttridge family farm, and from 1952 through 1961 they welcomed five boys into the family. Wilma was an accomplished seamstress, making most of the boy’s clothes, as well as dresses and coats for her, and shirts for Joe. Together Wilma and Joe raised a big garden, tended fruit trees and berries, and raised chickens, pigs, and cattle to feed the family and help out any neighbors in need. Wilma and Joe were always very generous helping others.

Wilma was a lifetime member of both Springwater Presbyterian Church and Springwater Grange, and in 2023 received her “80 year pin” from the National Grange. She was always very active in the community; leading 4-H Clubs, and teaching Sunday school, Grange Home Economics and Home Extension classes, and was an active member of the local Garden Club.

Wilma worked as an Education Aide in the Estacada Grade School for 17 years, and became a life-long “Extra Mom” to many appreciative children.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and son Rob. She is survived by son Alan and wife Rosemary; daughter-in-law Denyse McGriff and grandson Stephen; son Gary; son Don, wife Tami, and granddaughters Marilyn and Jessie Jo; son Tim, wife Eunike, and granddaughters Kara and Kendra. She is also survived by dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends with whom she always loved to visit and tried to keep in contact with. The family would like to recognize her nieces and nephew, Mary, Mollie, Tom, and other extended family, who took such wonderful care of Aunt Wilma during her last months.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Springwater Presbyterian Church at 1:30 pm on July 19, 2025 and will be followed by an informal gathering of family and friends in the Springwater Grange Hall. Donations in memory of Wilma may be made to Springwater Presbyterian Church, Springwater Grange, or the Estacada Food Bank.