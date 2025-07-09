SANDY MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL: Come join us in Sandy for music, art, food and fun! Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Lisa Snider is the President of the Sandy Mountain Festival.

Welcome to the 2025 Sandy Mountain Festival! The Festival Board of Directors is excited to present an event celebrating five decades of history.

The journey began in 1972 when four community members came together with the idea of starting an arts festival. The founders of our remarkable festival, John Anderson, Lynn Ellis, Ann Fenwick, and Florence Schmidt, initiated what began as a small arts event in a wooded area known as Meinig Park. Over the years, it has grown into one of the largest arts festivals in the Pacific Northwest. It takes 12 months of planning by our dedicated board members to organize our parade and festival in the park. We could not host a festival of this size without the dedication of the volunteers who donate numerous hours, both during the parade and the festival, as well as planning throughout the year.

As you stroll among the giant trees in Meinig Park, you will discover a variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, yard art, pet accessories, candles, and many more one-of-a-kind creations. This year, our festival welcomes over 110 artist vendors from across the Pacific Northwest, including new artists. As you shop in the park, be sure to stop by one of our many food booths, some of which are operated by local non-profits. Food options range from pulled pork sandwiches and onion rings to the famous Kiwanis ice cream bars.

The festival has undergone significant evolution over the years. Still, we maintain cherished traditions such as our parade, which attracts over 5,000 attendees as they watch floats and cars decorated by the community, along with marchers, bands, and equestrian units. This year, our Grand Marshal is Bert Key. Bert Key was a Marine during the Vietnam War. After serving our country, he returned to Sandy and spent 20 years teaching Social Studies at Sandy High School.

This year, we are excited to welcome many car and motorcycle enthusiasts to our first Annual Car Show, which will take place on Saturday, July 12th, just a short stroll east of the park in the Assembly of God parking lot. Food carts on site there too.

We want to extend our gratitude to our many sponsors who help make our festival fun-filled and memorable. Clackamas County Bank sponsors our parade, while the music on the Dale Nicholls Front Stage is made possible through the generous support of Dick Hannah Dealerships. Adventist Health and OHSU sponsor the children’s entertainment at the Birdcage Theater.

Thank you for taking the time to spend with us. We hope your time in our beautiful town of Sandy, as well as at our festival, is a wonderful lifetime memory.

